He Bought A Smoothie For His Pregnant Girlfriend, But When He Gave It To Her, She Got Mad And Started Crying

Relationships often face challenges about small, everyday stuff.

What would you do if you bought something for someone that you were sure they were going to like, but when you gave it to them they got mad at you?

This man decided to surprise his pregnant girlfriend with her favorite smoothie.

However, she wasn’t happy with the flavor he brought home, and asked him to get her “the flavor she likes.”

This led to a pretty emotional argument.

Read the full story below to see if you think the boyfriend did anything wrong.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to tell me what flavour of smoothie she wanted? I (24M) stopped on my way home to pick up a smoothie for my (23F) girlfriend “Evangeline.” She’s pregnant and is craving smoothies, so I thought it would be a nice surprise for her. She always drinks the strawberry-banana smoothie, so that’s what I got for her. But when I got home and gave it to her, she didn’t want it.

This man’s girlfriend wanted a different flavor.

She said that she doesn’t feel like bananas, and asked me to get her a different flavour. I asked her what kind she wanted, and she said she didn’t know. I told her that I need to know what flavour. Evangeline said “just get me what I like.”

He told her he doesn’t know what other flavor she likes.

I told her that I don’t know what flavours she likes other than strawberry-banana. She started to get frustrated and said that I know the other one she likes. I had zero clue as she has never asked me for anything other than strawberry-banana. I repeated myself multiple times that I don’t know what she wants.

She started crying and was in a bad mood ever since.

She started to cry and said that I was pressuring her too much over a smoothie. She’s been in a bad mood ever since, and has barely spoken to me all evening. AITA for asking my girlfriend to tell me what flavour of smoothie she wanted?

