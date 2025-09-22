He Chose His Best Friend As His Best Man Instead Of His Stepbrother, And Now His Family Is Threatening To Boycott His Wedding

Weddings have a way of stirring up emotions and old family tensions, especially when it comes to who makes the cut for the wedding party.

Imagine planning your big day and making what feels like an obvious choice for your best man, only to have family members demand you change it, or they won’t attend. Would you give them what they want? Or would you stand your ground and protect your choice?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact predicament and doesn’t want to change his mind. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for choosing my best friend as my best man instead of my step brother? I’m(24m) getting married to my fiancé (28f) in two weeks. My stepbrother, “Pete”(25m), is mad that I chose my best friend, “Charles”(28m), as my best man. Honestly, choosing Charles was a no-brainer because Pete and I aren’t close. Yeah, we’re stepbrothers, but we never lived together. I used to live with my mom, and he lives with my dad and stepmom. We didn’t go to school together. We only “hung out” when I visited my dad, and even then, the times he came out of his room when I was over were few and far between, even in the last 6 months.

He’s been friends with Charles much longer and has a better relationship.

I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve talked to Pete, whereas I’ve talked to Charles pretty much every day in the last six months. I used to invite Pete to do things with me and call to chat so we could actually have a brotherly relationship, but he never accepted any of my invitations or answered any of my calls, so I gave up trying. He’s made it clear to me that he doesn’t want much to do with me. On the other hand, Charles and I are really close. We’ve known each other for 11 years, and we used to hang out pretty much every day. He chose me as his best man for his wedding. He’s like an older brother to me. I’ve gone to him for advice, and I’ve been there for him when he needs me.

When Pete found out, he was not happy.

If I’m being completely honest, I see Charles as a brother, while I don’t really see Pete as a brother, or even a stepbrother, just the son of the woman my dad married. I have nothing against Pete. He seemed like a decent guy, and he was (and still is) invited to the wedding. He just wasn’t in the wedding party because he’s basically a stranger. Anyway, the whole reason I made this post is that I got a text from Pete earlier today. He found out I chose Charles as my best man and said he was hurt that I didn’t choose him.

Here’s where everyone started making demands.

Then he demanded I make him my best man. I apologized and said I was sticking with Charles, and he messaged back, saying he wasn’t coming if he wasn’t my best man. Around half an hour after that, I got a call from my stepmother. She went off on me for not choosing Pete as my best man. She said I should have chosen him because “we’re brothers.” She ended her rant by saying she wasn’t coming if Pete wasn’t my best man, then she hung up. Shortly after that, I got a text from my dad saying I should just make Pete my best man to keep the peace. Now there’s this little voice in the back of my head that’s wondering if I should just make Pete my best man. AITA?

Wow! That takes a lot of nerve on their part.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to give him.

This person explains their point of view.

For this reader, he shouldn’t let himself be bullied.

According to this reader, it’s his wedding.

As this comment explains, he shouldn’t change a thing.

It’s his big day. They can either accept his choices and come or stay home.

