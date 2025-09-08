He Designed His Aunt’s Wedding Dress, But He Wasn’t Invited To The Wedding Since He’s A Teenager And It’s An Adults Only Wedding

Family support should go both ways.

Imagine being such a talented fashion designer that when you’re still a teenager your aunt asks you to make her wedding dress for her. Would you also expect to be invited to the wedding?

This man‘s sister is getting married.

She asked his teenage son to design and create her wedding dress, and he agreed.

But things took a turn when the bride decided her own nephew wasn’t allowed to attend the big day.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not giving my sister her wedding dress because she didn’t invite my underage son? I (40M) have a sister (30F) who is getting married in a week. The groom proposed to her a year ago at a family dinner that left everyone speechless. We were all very happy for them, as they were longtime companions. During this dinner, my sister asked my son (17M) to make her wedding dress.

This man’s son agreed to design and create the wedding dress.

My son has always loved design and fashion. He took technical courses in these areas and sewing, and even his friends keep asking for his clothes because they are so beautiful. He agreed, but said that he needed time and that he would need her opinion constantly.

His sister had so many unreasonable complaints and requests.

At first, my sister was very annoying. My son drew about 50 dress designs in a month, and she only liked one, which he continued with. He sewed it with great quality fabric, which I paid for as I wanted to get involved in a certain way. For five months, he made several adjustments to suit her wishes as she always complained about something.

His son finished the dress, and it was amazing.

After a while, he arrived at the final model, and it was just amazing. My mother cried seeing my sister in the dress, and I confess that I almost got emotional too.

His son talked to him and said that he hadn’t received his wedding invitation yet.

The problem was that last week, my son came to talk to me. It was about the wedding invitation that had not arrived for him, but for other family members. I thought maybe he didn’t need one, but it still felt weird. I messaged my sister raising this issue. She replied that she didn’t want any underage people at her wedding because there would be alcohol.

He asked his sister to make an exception for his son, but she refused.

I asked if she was going to make an exception for my son, but she cut me off and said no. There are no children in our family. My son is the only minor, so I didn’t see any sense in this rule for family members. And to make matters worse, my son was very sad and cried because he spent months on this dress and couldn’t go to the wedding.

He got upset and told his sister to find another dress to wear on her wedding day.

I was very upset and told my sister that she should look for another dress as soon as possible as she would no longer wear the one my son made. She called and yelled at me, saying I was being unreasonable and that I couldn’t do this. My mother called me saying I should deliver the dress and follow the rules. I didn’t and I hung up on her.

Now, the family is divided on the issue.

Because of this, the family is divided. Many agree with me and condemn my sister’s action, saying she could only make an exception. But another part says I’m unreasonable and I’m spoiling her big day. I don’t think I’m being wrong, but just rational and paying her back in kind. So AITA?

It’s kind of weird not to invite him when he made her wedding dress!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person calls out the sister.

He doesn’t need to give a gift, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

You can’t wear a dress made with love while ignoring the person who made it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.