He Kicked His Sister Out Of His Hotel Room After A Heated Argument, And Now His Family Says He Ruined The Trip

Family trips can bring out the best and the worst in people.

So, what would you do if a sibling started a loud argument in your hotel room, refused to respect your boundaries, and made the stay unbearable?

Would you just deal with it?

Or would you ask them to leave, even if it upset the rest of your family?

In the following story, one man finds himself dealing with this exact scenario and kicks his sister out of his room.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for kicking my sister out a hotel room? Had a family member performing in NYC, so the fam (Ma, Pa, lil sis & big sis with her two kids & my gf), made the trip. They got an Airbnb in Jersey, but I don’t like being in the same room as my (formerly? idk) abusive dad, so I got a small hotel room in Manhattan, 30 mins from the venue for me & gf. The plan was for them to sleep at the Airbnb. Two days before the show, my older sister (in VA) canceled her squad’s bus tickets and asked to ride up with me. No prob. Things are going fine at first, until sister says to GF, “So let me tell you what this ****** did…” and starts talking about a time I ‘endangered’ her kids in the backseat of a car with the windows rolled up.

Thankfully, his niece stood up for him.

My niece(17) comes to my defense and says, “It wasn’t hot; we were fine.” Sis emphasizes that her issue wasn’t the heat but the risk of “police seeing her kids and trying to take them.” The conversation ends with Sis saying, “Be more responsible,” and me saying, “Okay.” Glad I saved it, cuz when we got to the hotel, **** threw a tantrum. It starts with the niece sharing that she gets bullied for being short. Sis, without missing a beat, says, “Well, in a few years, the guys are gonna love it; they’re gonna call you funsized.” My niece’s face drops as she says, “That doesn’t have anything to do with them bullying me, though.”

Then, a shouting match started.

Boom. Shouting match. This room is small, with 5 people and 1 bathroom. I jump in to say they both need to take it down. Sis turns her ire on me, saying it’s not my place to tell her how to parent. My response was, “I don’t care; I don’t wanna hear all that.” Tantrum’s over. **** is loose.

He kicked them all out and refused to let them come back.

She keeps trying to double down on how I don’t get to tell her how to act with her kids. I say I don’t care, you’re a guest here. She says she doesn’t care about whose room it is. I say if you don’t care, you can leave. She tries to spin it like I’m putting her and the kids out on the street. I clarify, the kids can finish getting ready and travel to the venue with me. She says I’m not responsible enough for that and takes her kids. My oldest niece leaves begrudgingly, and my youngest niece (11) texts me a minute or so later, “Can we come back with mom?” That one hurt, but the answer was still no. My mom and little sister ended up picking them up and driving them to the venue. Little sister is angry at me for, I guess, “messing up the family occasion.” AITA?

Yikes! This whole thing sounds very stressful for everyone.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened.

