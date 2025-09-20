He Made A Deal With A Friend Of His Girlfriend, But After Their Awful Breakup, He’d Rather Cut Ties Than Honor It

There are often messes to clean up after a bad breakup.

But this one…probably doesn’t come up a whole lot.

Here’s the story.

AITA for not letting my ex gf’s best friend use my flight benefits post break up So to give context, I made a deal over a year ago to give a couple free flights to my at the time my girlfriend’s best friend. In exchange for a couple disney passes to take my gf to disney.

The problem is, things REALLY fell apart.

The break up was very ugly and hurtful to the point my job actually is paying for my therapy. That being said her best friend texted me out of the blue asking if she can still use my free flights. I’m wanting to say no but part of me feels guilty for doing so as we did have a deal.

So is a deal a deal, or does this count as a dealbreaker?

Granted not her fault my ex cheated, took my cat, etc. but I also wanted no association with anyone from her circle as it just reminds me of all the **** I just went through. My other fear with giving her the passes is if she acts a fool, I will lose my job and benefits. What should I do?

Let’s see what the comments think:

The consensus was pretty clear.

Ain’t worth it.

Maybe this is on her?

Taking a cat is unforgivable.

Now if you’ll excuse me I need to go pet my kitties and tell them I love them.

