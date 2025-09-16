He Told His Girlfriend She Can’t Complain If She Picks The “Fun” Job Over The Practical One, And Now She’s Fuming

They’ve been together for almost three years. She finally got two job offers: one she enjoys but pays poorly, and one that pays well, comes with benefits, and advances her career.

AITA for telling my GF I don’t want to hear her complain if she chooses the “wrong job”? My girlfriend (F23) and I (M23) have been together for almost 3 years. Shortly after we started dating, she quit her first accounting job to finish her degree. Since then, she’s been trying to get back into the field, applying to dozens of accounting positions but not having much luck. In the meantime, she’s been substitute teaching during the school year and picking up random summer jobs.

She has a 2-year degree in Business Accounting, and I have a Pre-Law bachelor’s. Neither of us has had much luck landing jobs in our fields, though I recently started working as a paralegal to get experience before deciding on law school. It pays decently, but no benefits. I’m still on my parents’ insurance, so I’ve been okay there.

My girlfriend hasn’t been as lucky. She’s struggled for years to get any kind of health insurance, either private or through government programs, and she’s had to neglect parts of her health because of it. Obviously, her substitute gigs don’t come with benefits. Recently, she was offered a Pre-K teacher position (basically daycare for 3–5 year olds) at $16/hr, but no benefits. The same day, she also got an offer from a local manufacturer for an accounting role. That one would train her in accounting, pay $23/hr to start ($26/hr after 90 days), and come with full health, dental, vision (she hasn’t replaced her glasses in almost 10 years), and 401k matching—effective immediately.

Here’s the issue: she’s torn between the two. She says she really enjoys being around kids, so teaching appeals to her. But she’s also been complaining for years about three things: 1. Not making enough money 2. Not having insurance 3. Feeling like she’s not progressing in her career and “tired of working dead end jobs” To me, the accounting job checks all of those boxes. I told her I understand wanting a job you “like,” but that sometimes at our age you have to make practical compromises to build a future. Plus, she doesn’t always enjoy teaching—she often vents after stressful days subbing.

She’s still leaning toward the teaching job. I told her that of course I’ll support her no matter what she decides—but if she chooses teaching over accounting, she has to recognize she’s also choosing to keep living with the exact same issues she’s been so frustrated about. I said that if she goes that route, I’d struggle to listen to the same complaints when she actively turned down an opportunity that would have solved them. She called me an a****** for saying that and has been cold toward me since. So, AITA for telling her she shouldn’t complain about those problems if she passes up the better job?

