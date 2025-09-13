He Wants His Son To Continue Living At Home And Taking Care Of His Disabled Younger Brother, So This Dad Sabotages Son’s Job Applications

Imagine raising two sons. The older son goes to college, graduates and moves back home where he plans to look for a job. The younger son is a disabled teen who needs someone to look after him.

If you were the parents of these children, would you want the older son to get a job and eventually move out on his own, or would you hope that he would keep living with you and take care of his brother instead of getting a job?

The parents in this story have different answers to this question, but the real question is what the older son wants to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for moving my son into a rental apartment after finding out that his dad’s been cancelling his job applications? My son “Aiden” (23) moved back in with us upon graduating college as my husband wanted. My husband’s original plan was to have Aiden live with us for free, but stay home and help with his disabled younger brother (16). Aiden started complaining about needing money and wanted to find a job. My husband was against this and even offered to double his allowance but Aiden was growing tired of staying at home.

He was having trouble finding a job.

So he began looking for jobs here and there for over a year but non of his job applications came through. He’d just apply and they never get back to him. We were confused by this til recently. I found out that my husband was behind all the job applications being cancelled. He’d wait til Aiden applies then he proceeds to cancel the application by impersonating him and using his email.

She defended her son.

I blew up at him for this. But his justification is that he’s just trying to make sure that our younger son is cared for by Aiden and said that Aiden has been big help and him getting a job will affect his care for his brother. I went ahead and rented an apartment for Aiden and told him to stay there til he finds a job and starts paying for it himself. Aiden was hurt upon knowing what his dad did.

Her husband is furious.

My husband was livid when he found out. He called me unhinged and said that I was separating the boys and teaching Aiden to become selfish and care more about a job than family. He also said it was huge decision for me to rent an apartment without even running it with him. He’s been giving me hell about it and is calling me a terrible mother for encouraging Aiden to be selfish and self centered. He said I needed to see and understand why he did what he did.

Her husband is the one who sounds unhinged.

Most parents want their kids to move out, get a job and learn to adult. Forcing him to stay home and take care of his disabled younger brother is not healthy.

