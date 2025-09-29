He Was Dressed Casually For His Job At Circuit City When A Customer Gave Him Grief For Wearing The Same Outfit He Was Wearing

For some reason certain people get oddly touchy about other people being dressed the same way, like in 90210 when Brenda and Kelly end up in the same dress for the dance.

That case at least made sense. See why this one does not.

You are not the only one.

This was a while ago, at a Circuit City to give you an idea of how long. I stopped in after work, which had the usual ‘business casual’ dress code.

It became oddly controversial.

So I’m wearing a red button down shirt, khaki pants and an id on a lanyard. Guy walks up to me with a flyer asking about a sale. I say the line and he stops and stares at me for a moment like he is trying to catch me in a lie. So I look him over and realize he is wearing THE EXACT SAME THING.

The attitude inspired some sarcasm…

His ID had the logo of a different company, but otherwise we are in the same outfit. The moment passes and he stomps off in a huff as I clearly tricked him. Why else would anyone (besides him) wear a red shirt if they don’t work there?

Here is what people are saying.

No, you don’t want to test people like that guy.

Which one?

A pun! How clever.

Maybe! New conspiracy theory unlocked.

I wonder what it is like to work with either of them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.