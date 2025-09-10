He Wasn’t Getting Paid Right And Hated His Employer’s Resignation Policy, So He Created His Own And Made Sure Exploiting Him Cost Them Dearly

When you are superb at your job, it gives you power, especially when you are irreplaceable.

You give me a poor raise and bonus, I take away annual 300K dollars of business from you I was working at a multi-national firm, I did my final internship post-masters degree there and they liked me so they offered me a job as a junior consultant. I was fresh out of school and couldn’t be happier.

As I was naïve, I signed the contract without worrying about the little details. One of the clauses was that the leave notice is set to be 3 months.

I raised the issue and they said, it’s not a big deal, that it was just for compliance purposes for the parent firm. Fair enough, so I started working there.

In my second month, a colleague screwed up big time. He did something by mistake jeopardizing one of our biggest accounts and one of the biggest banks worldwide. It easily could have made it to the news headlines. They fired the guy and offered me to work on the account.

I didn’t quite have the experience, but accepted the offer anyway.

I start working with the team located in a different country to work on the international bank which has branch practically everywhere, so there were a lot of interactions with associates all over the world. They were very happy with my work and I even had my own team to work for me when I have to multi-account. The manager was very happy with me because I exceeded expectations and I bring more work fees to the firm. While I was waiting for a big raise and bonus in the yearly evaluation, the manager said that I did nothing special. I swallowed my anger and continue to work flawlessly the same as the first year but with a big “Screw you” attitude.

They even gave me other accounts and a team to manage and because I’m a petty person I wasn’t going to let this slide that easily.

The manager and HR Director (HRD) went an extra mile to dig dirt on me from my team. They found nothing and my academic background gave me a lot of tools to work with.

Plus, I was a good team leader, I trained them well, and I took responsibility for every decision made. The client was very happy with my work. On the yearly evaluation, the Managing Partner (MP) and HRD said that I’m very competent and I did a flawless job but i wasn’t motivated enough to climb to ladder even further this year. He gave me the poorest raise and bonus, even though they have a set of “Objective” rules for that and the defining factor is the client appreciation, which was excellent for me.

In that big bank account, I was the only remaining from the team and because it requires a lot of international coordination, not everyone could keep tabs on everything and there was an account history to keep an eye on.

We worked with a lot of high profile associates around the world and they are pretty much zero mistake tolerance. As I was the remaining member of the old team, the account associate requested me to come visit him in another country and express to my manager how much he relies on me on the upcoming season.

The hot season for work starts from January until late April, with 3-month notice they hadn’t much to worry about. That’s what they thought!

I explained to the manager by email that, “As stated by labor laws, the employee on resignation notice can’t take paid vacation otherwise it will extend their notice by the said vacation unless there is an agreement between the two parties on it.” WHICH, IN OUR CASE, IS NOT. It got escalated and she sent me a message to come discuss this matter with her.

“We didn’t find the right person to replace you and we are still looking,” she said.

“I don’t care that much,” I replied. “You said in the evaluation I did nothing special and that I haven’t got what it takes to climb.”

I leaned on the meeting table with the Operating Director so he, a champion poker player, can see that I’m not bluffing. I said that, I’m leaving at the end the month. You have two options, Option 1: I pay you the 2 months but I will train nobody or option 2: I’ll train somebody to replace me but I won’t pay you, so choose wisely.

One of the executives called it blackmail and I said if they chose option 2, it would have to be in writing. They agree to option 2, find a junior without any experience to fill for me; I gave her a lousy training and after 2 months the client wasn’t happy, he dropped our firm. On the bank client account I alone scored 2000 hours with hourly fees of 200 dollars. They basically give up over 300K annually from that account because they thought it was wise to screw a junior staff on his raise and bonus for two years.

