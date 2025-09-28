Her Apartment Comes With A Reserved Parking Spot, But Someone Else Keeps Parking There

Imagine renting an apartment that includes a reserved parking spot, but someone else keeps parking in your parking spot.

Would you let it go and park somewhere else or do whatever it took to get your parking spot back?

In today’s story, one college student is in this situation.

She tried not to make a big deal about it at first, but now, she really wants her parking spot back.

Did she go too far to make this happen?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for parking in my reserved parking spot? Hi everyone, I’m a 22F and currently in my last year of college. About a week ago I moved into my new apartment, the community is really small with three apartments buildings and a total of 28 apartments. Each apartment has 1 reserved cover parking spot that clearly states each apartment number on the overhang above the spot. The apartment also has uncovered spots that is open to any of the tenants or guest that come into the community.

Someone parked in her parking spot.

Saturday morning my family and I arrived to the community to begin moving all my stuff into the apartment. As we drove in we notice a car was parked in my reserved spot which was a bit annoying but I said whatever because two spaces away their was a uncovered spot I could park in the meantime. I parked, my family and I began the process of getting everything into the apartment. Once we finished I came out to find the car was gone which I thought ‘cool they’re gone’ then moved my car in the space. The first few days at the new place were nice just settled in and there were no issues with my car/spot.

There was a note on the windshield of her car.

On Wednesday morning as I was heading out to campus though I notice on the windshield of my car a note was left that said “This is a reserved spot please do not park here”. I was annoyed but knew there wasn’t much I could do and I was heading out. So I took the note, snapped a picture to have as proof when I contacted management and left. The next day I had work and my fieldwork placement for a class which meant wouldn’t be getting home till later around 8:30pm.

This time, she left a note.

When I got home that night I found another car different from the first car parked in my spot again. I was annoyed since I couldn’t do much once again so I parked in an uncovered spot and wrote a note stating that this isn’t their spot it was for my apartment; please don’t park here. The next day I woke up to find the car still there with the note. I had some errands to do so I thought it would give them some time to see the note realize there mistake and know not to park there anymore.

They clearly ignored her note.

A few hours go by and I come back to see that the new car was no longer there but the first car from when I first moved in was in its place instead. Now I’m ticked off because they clearly got my message and are choosing to ignore it. So I texted the manger about it again letting him know everything that has happened from the last couple days and asking whether or not they had gave my spot to someone else.

One of her friends thinks she was wrong to go to management.

I ended up telling some friends about everything that happened while we were hanging out last night and while most people in the group said I was in the right. One of the girls in the group said that I was a jerk for texting management instead of trying to resolved it first with my neighbors because they may need the spot to get to their apartment easier and now I could be causing an issue for them. I don’t think I’m the AH since it’s my reserved spot but her words kind of stuck with about whether I might be causing an issue for my neighbor. So reddit AITA?

She did try to handle it with the neighbor first by leaving a note.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She has every right to park in her reserved parking spot.

She should ignore what her friend said.

This is a good way of thinking about it.

It’s not like they even asked.

She could even have the neighbor’s car towed.

Hopefully management gets this straightened out.

