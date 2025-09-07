Her Best Friend Has Been Distant For Awhile, So She Didn’t Go Out Of Her Way To Say Hi To Her At A Wedding

Friendships come and go in our lives, and the reality is that some friendships just aren’t going to last.

It sounds like that’s what this woman is going through, and she asked the fine folks on Reddit if she handled a situation with a former friend the wrong way.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not going over to say hello to my friend? “My (28F) friend Mandy (29F) and I have been very close friends for years. She lives far away but it’s never stopped us being close. We shared every detail of our lives and supported each other through life’s challenges.

But for last 2 years Mandy hasn’t been engaging in same way, she’d often read messages and send just an emoji or nothing, and hardly ever message or call back. I talked to her about it so many times and she’d keep saying she’s busy, tired, or a very specific reason that’s only relevant for a week like “I’m just so busy organizing this dinner for weekend”. I visited, called, messaged and sent gifts to act supportive in case she was going through something.

This went on for 2 years coming up to now. Of course I get it that the relationship changed for her, and anything she told me was an excuse to soften the blow. So I backed off and only went off her energy, if she wanted to chat I did, otherwise I left her to it.

And so very long periods would pass until she’d eventually message saying “Hello? Where are you lost these days?” And I’d say each time I’m still here and just don’t message much because she doesn’t.

Each time she’d gloss over it with more excuses “I’m just soo busy with clearing out garage”. One of things she also started doing was coming to my town and not telling me, spending time with others but not even telling me unless she needed something like finding out where a place is. This really hurt. But again she’d keep trying to keep the illusion everything was normal. I accepted the friendship was over and she was just an acquaintance now.

Fast forward to this week and I saw on social media she was in town. At start of week she did the weird thing of messaging me saying the whole “Hello? Where are you these days?!” And I briefly chatted with her. She made no mention of coming here then next day I see she’s here staying at someone’s house. Then yesterday I see her at a wedding it turned out we were both invited to. I felt so strange seeing her, the idea of me going over to say hello felt weird and pitiful so I just didn’t do anything. I wasn’t ignoring her, but I didn’t make effort to go over.

When wedding was nearly over Mandy came over saying I ignored her, didn’t even come greet her and acted like I didn’t know her. I felt so weary that I just sighed and finally said she hadn’t been my friend for a long time now so why would I come over. She got angry saying “Is this just because I’m busy and can’t talk to you much?” and that I was being horrible and rude. She got in a huff acting like I’ve betrayed her and isn’t talking to me now…not that that feels any different.

Mandy got mutual friends to side with her.

She told couple of mutual friends her angle and they immediately started saying people are busy and can’t stay in touch. I get that, I have friends where we don’t keep in touch regularly but the friendship remains the same when we see each other as the conversations are meaningful and we actually catch up on each other’s life.”

Mandy is the one who was in town and didn’t bother to mention it. She needs to acknowledge her role in this friendship fizzling.

Talk about getting mixed signals!

