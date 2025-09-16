Her Boyfriend Asked To Be Paid Back A Dollar That He Spent On Her Coffee, So She Got Upset And Is Thinking About Breaking Up With Him

When you are dating someone, you can usually expect that you will each pay for things from time to time and it is no big deal.

What would you do if your boyfriend paid for your $1 coffee when you were short, and then he asked to be paid back?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, and so they got in an argument about it and now she wants to break up.

AITAH for calling a guy pathetic after he asked me to pay him back I (25f) was recently seeing a guy Matt (24m).

So they have known each other for a while, but are still getting to know each other as a couple.

We have known each other for half a year and have been exclusively dating for a month and having a great time together. It felt romantic, like it had potential to get more serious, and I truly cared for him. I would sleep at his house often and he’d sleep at mine too.

This seems to be the case for almost everyone these days.

He has an ok job but money is a bit tight for him as it is for me. Usually we’d pay separately. No problem. One day I decided to pay for my coffee in cash and I was short a dollar.

That was nice, but no big deal.

Before I could pull out my card to pay with card instead, he whipped out a single dollar and put it down on the counter. I said thanks. When we got home, he asked if I could pay him back the $1. My jaw dropped to the ground.

Is this really something to fight about?

We got into an argument over this. I told him I’d never make him pay me back a dollar and I’d give him more than a dollar if he ever needed without making him pay me back. Even if he borrowed $20 from me I wouldn’t asked to be paid back.

Calling names over a dollar is just as bad as making a big deal out of a dollar.

He was adamant about his dollar and I called him pathetic ( sent him the dollar via Venmo ) and left. I’m shocked because I didn’t expect him to be so cheap and stingy. We have some mutual friends and they all act like I’ve done something wrong.

Wow, she is really willing to lose friends over this.

I just want to ghost him and all our mutuals at this point because I find it so disgusting that this was over $1. AITAH?

I agree that making a big deal out of $1 is weird, but so is making a big deal out of him making a big deal out of it. Both of them are out of line.

The people in the comments will undoubtedly have a lot to say about it, let’s take a look.

All this over $1? Both of these two people are a little nuts.

