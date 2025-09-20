Her Coworker Was Confident That She Wouldn’t Quit Her Job Despite Stress and Exhaustion, But This Woman Proved Her Wrong

People can never truly know what’s going on in someone’s mind.

If you were thinking about quitting your job, would you put in your 2-week notice, or would you simply leave one day and never come back?

This woman was a delivery worker who was already feeling stressed and overwhelmed by the job.

She had already been thinking about quitting, but one co-worker’s comment made her want to quit even more.

Read the full story below to find out more.

“She won’t quit.” Let’s bet! Last week, I was called into work. I was already overstimulated with the job from the day before. I just wanted a day off to relax. I got there, and I had to deliver my 200 packages. Then, deliver another route’s 50+ packages and also deliver the mail on top of that.

This woman was asked by a co-worker if she was thinking about quitting, and she said yes.

I was on my period, and it was 90+ degrees out. A co-worker saw the look on my face, I guess, and asked if I was thinking about quitting. I said yes. Ten minutes later, I was walking past him and a lady who had just been hired at our station. She was always complaining about her route and how much she had to do.

She heard another co-worker talking about her and confidently saying that she wouldn’t quit.

I walked past as she was saying, “She won’t quit…” I already knew what I had to do. I was already planning on quitting, but I wasn’t quitting that day, at that time. As I was loading the mail truck, I heard “she won’t quit” echo in the back of my head. It really rubbed me the wrong way, because how are you going to say what I will or won’t do?

She put all the packages to be delivered inside the truck… and went home.

I took the rest of my packages inside, placed the mail truck key back on the key hook, and went home. She had to deliver the packages I left. She had to deliver the mail. She probably got over 13 hours that day. She made some money, so it wasn’t really petty, other than I know she hated every moment of it.

Just like that, she quit her stressful job.

She didn’t know my route at all and she hates the heat. She complained about everything under the sun. So I’m sure she was complaining while she was out there. I left a stressful job. Amen!

Was she right to just walk away from her job like that?

Never underestimate what someone will do when they have had enough.

