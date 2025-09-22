Her Coworker Kept Forgetting To Return Her Charger, But When She Finally Refused To Lend It Again, The Rest Of The Office Started Calling Her Petty

Some coworkers just don’t respect other people’s stuff, no matter how many times you explain yourself.

One employee already had to hunt down her phone charger twice after her unreliable coworker “borrowed” it.

So when her coworker asked for the charger yet again, she decided enough was enough.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my colleague “borrow” my charger after she’s kept two of mine before? At work, I usually keep a phone charger at my desk because my battery dies quickly. In the past, a colleague has borrowed my chargers and then “forgotten” to return them.

But the chargers are never in the same condition as when she lent them.

Twice, I’ve had to go to her desk and ask for them back, and both times they came back weeks later looking worn out.

So when her coworker comes back to ask her for a charger yet again, she wasn’t so willing to give in.

Yesterday, she came over again saying her phone was at 5% and asked to use my charger “just for a bit.” I told her I’d prefer not to lend it because the last two times I didn’t get mine back quickly.

Of course, this coworker didn’t take it well and it starts drama in the office.

She rolled her eyes and said I was making a big deal over “a simple charger” and that I should learn to be more generous. Now a couple of people in the office think I was being petty, but I feel like I’m just setting boundaries after being taken advantage of. AITA?

She never expected to have to babysit her grown coworker like this, but here she is.

Reddit is sure to have strong opinions about this one.

Perhaps there’s an easy compromise to be made.

Apparently this user already follows this system and it’s been working out great.

Surely she should be able to figure out a “simple charger,” right?

Why is the entire office involved in such a simple dispute anyway?

She was just protecting her stuff, but that didn’t stop the rest of her colleagues from gossiping.

Funny how standing up for yourself never fails to make you the office bad guy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.