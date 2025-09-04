Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her With His Best Friend, So She Signed Him Up For Years Of Spam Calls

The betrayal of getting cheated on runs deep, and can make people react in some pretty extreme ways.

How far would you go to get back at your ex and “the other woman?”

Especially if they started messing with you FIRST? One girl recently shared her devious revenge plan with Reddit.

Here are the details.

I signed my ex and the girl he cheated on me with up for call spoofs

I was with this guy for 2 years, and he cheated on me for a year and a half with his girl best friend after isolating me from my family and friends and abusing me.

Yikes, cutting right to the chase.

I find this amusing, and it costs $8 for approximately 400 calls, so it stops when the calls are used up.

Anyway, I used a two-way call app that spoofs their phone to make them call each other, because the girl best friend (now his girlfriend) found my new number after a year and was spam calling my phone.

Sooo I looked up good call pranks, found the site, and since last night, every two hours their phones spam call each other like maybe 6-8 times in a row.

Sounds like everyone involved here needs a hobby.

I 100% believe I am driving them crazy, as I can listen back on the calls, and around the 6th call, she sounded pissed.

Is this petty? Yes, but I don’t care, TBH he treated me terribly, she knew he was treating me terribly, and now she’s somehow found my new number, so if they want to be nasty, fine I’ll mess with them back.

It’s bringing me childish joy.

Sounds like it. Clever though.

I mean, I kept all the message receipts on my laptop, so I ended up having their numbers saved there… 10/10 recommend.

Especially, after they poured ketchup on my car and vandalized it more than once, to the point where I had to install cameras in my driveway.

How are all of these people not in front of a judge?

I hope they enjoy the calls.

No greater fury than that which comes from a tech-savvy woman.

So watch yourself.

