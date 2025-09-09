Her Father-In-Law Left Stew Sitting Out On The Counter For Three Days, So She Thought It Was Trash And Tossed It

Food boundaries can be a touchy subject, especially when you live under the same roof.

So, what would you do if a family member left food sitting on the counter for days, and you genuinely thought it had gone bad?

Would you leave it sitting there?

Or would you toss it?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for throwing out my FIL’s stew that was sitting out on the counter for 3-days because I thought it was trash? I threw out my FIL’s beef stew because it was almost entirely broth and had been sitting out for 3 days. When he saw I threw it out, he got upset because he thought I intentionally threw out his food. He said he would not have anything to eat for lunch tomorrow.

Upset, he now plans to leave the next day.

He has been living with us and taking care of our new 4-month-old puppy, but is now planning to leave tomorrow because of this incident. FYI, I have a history of eating his food, either by accident or because I was hungry. He has made it clear multiple times in the past that I should not eat his food and that it upsets him when I do.

Wow! This situation sounds a little weird.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks everyone is wrong.

For this reader, she did the right thing.

These are great questions.

The whole situation is crazy for this person.

Things need to change.

He needs to be more responsible with food, and she needs to learn some respect. Sheesh.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.