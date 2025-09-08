Her Friend Joined Another Group In The Bar Without Telling Her, So This Woman Called Him Out For His Behavior

Friendship requires respect and clear communication.

If you went to a bar with a friend, and that friend ended up ignoring you to hang out with other friends, would you be upset, or would you consider that normal behavior at a bar?

This woman went on a trip with friends and joined one of them on a late-night bar visit.

Their friend joined another group to hang out with, and she thought that was really weird and rude.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for leaving my friend at a bar after he went to sit with other people? I recently went on a trip with a group of friends. One night, we were heading back to the hotel, and one of them (“C”) said he wanted to go to a bar, alone. The rest of us weren’t planning on drinking, but we offered to go with him there both for safety and as friends.

This woman and her friends walked their friend C to the bar.

He agreed, so we all walked about 20 minutes to get there. When we got to the bar and sat down, C said he needed to use the bathroom. After about 10 minutes, he still hadn’t come back, so the rest of us were just on our phones, sitting at the table, waiting to order.

She noticed that C joined another group at their table.

I checked in the direction of the bathroom and noticed his shoe sticking out from a different booth. I realized that this guy had joined another group of people without telling us. No heads up. No text, even though he took his phone with him. Nothing. So I pointed this out to the others, and we all agreed to leave.

So, they all decided to bounce and left him at the bar.

We texted C to let him know we were leaving and to enjoy and stay safe. The next day, I told C that I thought it was weird. That he couldn’t have just told us he was planning to meet other people at this place and that he didn’t need us to stay.

When she brought it up to him, he said he didn’t need to explain why.

He basically replied, “I don’t want to explain anything,” and “If you don’t understand me, that’s fine.” He wouldn’t speak to me for the rest of the trip (which was luckily only one more day). I brought it up to another friend who is close to C who hadn’t gone out that night. They said that I was being unreasonable for bringing this up.

Even the friend said it was just normal behavior.

They said that C was just socializing and this kind of thing is normal “bar culture.” They also asked why I didn’t try to join C’s new group then implied I was preventing C from making new friends and that I shouldn’t take any of this too personally.

Her issue was the lack of C’s communication.

To me, it wasn’t about who C talked to. It was the lack of communication and the fact that he let us go out of our way for him only for him to leave us without saying anything.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

But now, I’m wondering if I overreacted or misread the situation. I haven’t gone to a lot of bars, so I could’ve approached this whole thing incorrectly. AITA for leaving C at the bar and calling him out afterward?

It sounds like they went to the bar to wait for C. It would’ve been courteous of him to tell them he was meeting up with other friends and they didn’t need to stay.

Courtesy goes a long way, even in casual settings.

