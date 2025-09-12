Her Friend Said That Her Family Could Have Prevented Her Dad’s Passing, So She Doesn’t Want To Have Anything To Do With Her Anymore

In life, it’s best to just keep your mouth shut about certain things.

AITA? I keep dodging my friend because she says my dad’s death was preventable. “We didn’t know that my father was sick. He had been having some gas issues and his doctor put him on new medication so my family just assumed that was why he was having stomach aches. One day out of the blue my dad was having a really bad stomach ache so we rushed him to urgent care.

We thought that they would just give him so gas medicine and that he would come home with us. He never came out of the hospital The doctors tried giving him surgery but it was unsuccessful. We found out he had cancer all over his body and he was hooked up to about 12-14 machines trying to keep him alive. My mother stayed with him and we decided to take him off the machines because the doctors said he was too far gone to save anymore. That he was in pain being alive. After he passed away I transferred colleges and started my first semester. I met a girl who I thought was my friend and when she asked about my family it came out that my dad passed away.

She immediately asks what happened and the first thing that comes out of her mouth after I tell her what happened is “wow, you don’t even seem sad.” And “if I ever lost my dad I don’t know what I’d do” She also starts asking me about the details of my dad’s passing. Specifically about the part of us having to let him go and says this “don’t you think you could have saved him? It feels like you just gave up on him.” And “he probably could have woken up if you gave him time” LIKE WHAT???

I even told her that the doctors said that all his organs shut down and she still insisted my family was heartless to take him off the machines and we could have saved him. If there was any way to bring back my father I’d do it in a heartbeat. I miss him and think about him everyday. The fact she accused me of first “not caring” and then saying that he could have been saved was absolutely baffling. Here’s where I might be the *******. I was completely appalled and I haven’t spoken to her since. She keeps asking me to go out to parties with her and I keep dodging her. I feel like a complete ******* avoiding her and I think she’s getting upset I keep dodging her. AITA?”

