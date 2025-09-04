Her Husband Always Hid His Emotions Behind Sarcasm, But When She Found Out He Gushed About Her With Sincerity When She Wasn’t There, It Made Her Fall In Love With Him All Over Again

True love shows itself in many ways, including how people speak about their partner when they’re not around.

She knew her husband to be a bit gruff with emotions, but when she discovered how he gushed about her around his friends, she was delighted to see a new side of the man she’d known for decades.

I found out my husband brags about me to his friends My husband still keeps in touch with all of his high school and college friends through various online communities. The other day, he was playing a game online with one of them and left the room for a moment.

So it was her turn to catch up with his buddies.

I made small talk with his friend while he was gone, and he asked me about a project I’d been working on.

She then learned that her husband had a lot to say about her.

When I asked how he knew about that, he said my husband is always talking about me and bragging about my cooking and a lot of other things I do.

They told her this was totally out of character for him.

He added that it always amazed them because my husband is generally a sarcastic guy who disguises his compliments as insults when talking about anyone else — but not me. After 10 years of marriage, I love this guy more than ever.

This guy may have a tough exterior, but on the inside, he’s a big softie.

What did Reddit think?

Even the toughest people have their moments of tenderness.

Those rumors about marriage being a set of handcuffs just isn’t true — if you marry the right person, that is.

It’s often trendy to hate on your partner, but this couple is setting a different kind of standard.

This small glimpse into this couple’s relationship shows how love often only deepens with time.

There’s nothing better than feeling cherished by the one you love the most.

