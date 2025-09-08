Her Husband Doesn’t Want Their Kids To Use Alexa With His Spotify Account, So She Makes Sure His Song Queue Will Be Full Of Frozen And Other Kids Music

Virtual assistants are a big help in making our days a big easier.

Alexa and Spotify for the petty revenge! As most married couples do, my husband and I have fights, disagreements and annoyances. I use to get mad and bottle it up.

That anger didn’t have a place to go. Until now.

That’s where is Alexa comes in. The automated assistant plays music on demand. It connects to your Spotify account. At first this tradition was just an accident. My young girls would start playing their toddler music. They have since moved on to Disney and some other bad music that 2-7 year olds listen to.

It’s going to come in handy!

He asked me to make sure it was off his account, so it wouldn’t mess up his Spotify list and recommendations. Let me tell you, when he ticks me off the girls would go crazy with Frozen, Descendants, Captain Underpants soundtrack and Britney Spears all day on his account. Good luck with you end of the year playlist (evil cackle).

Here is what folks are saying.

Don’t come after Hanson! I confess, though, I never liked Mmmbop.

I still have Baby Shark stuck in my head.

Wow the Baby Shark hate is intense.

Are you trying to kill our ears?

Music doesn’t unite us all.

At least, not across generations.

