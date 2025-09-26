Her Husband Has Been Secretly Using Their Money To Support His Homeless Mother, So This Woman Threatened To Leave Him If He Touches Another Cent

Family rifts often start with financial troubles.

If a family member were homeless, would you help them pay for a place to stay, or would you let them figure it out on their own?

This woman has a mother-in-law who hid her house foreclosure from her and her fiancé. Now, she’s arguing with her fiancé about helping his mother.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my fiancé I’ll leave him if he keeps using our money to support his homeless mother, who hid her foreclosure from us for years? This whole situation is a mess. I don’t know if I’m being heartless or just finally setting boundaries. My mother-in-law lost her house due to foreclosure. The twist? She never told us. For years. My fiancé and I absolutely would have helped if we had known.

This woman’s MIL’s family has become homeless.

We’re not rich by any means, but we would’ve done whatever we could to make sure that she was able to stay in her house. She also lives with her severely disabled husband, my fiancé’s father. Her disabled adult daughter lives with them. Now, they’re all homeless and we’re left scrambling.

They helped them stay at a hotel for a week.

Everything came to light and they got evicted. So I immediately got them an extended stay hotel and paid for a week in advance. My fiancé and I were talking about how they were gonna pay to live in the hotel. I was told that their disability check would be used for housing.

But her fiancé kept supporting them using their money.

But apparently, my fiancé kept paying for their hotel and their storage unit. He did it all using our joint bank account, without telling me. I didn’t notice right away because I have a business that I’m trying to grow, and I’m busy taking care of our child.

She finally found out and immediately lost it.

Yesterday, I finally looked at our finances. I saw that over $11,000 was used for all of their stuff and I completely lost it. I drove to the hotel and told everyone that no more of our money would be used for them. I told my fiancé that if one more cent of our money was used, I will break the engagement and leave.

She felt betrayed.

It’s not that I don’t care about them. I do. But I feel betrayed that she hid the foreclosure from us. She let the situation spiral into homelessness and used me as a personal piggy bank. This money that we have is to go to our new house that we were supposed to be buying, nd it’s also for my daughter’s school.

But she also felt guilty afterwards.

I also feel disrespected because my fiancé went behind my back and used our money without asking. Now the morning after, I’m starting to feel guilty. It was like it’s my fault that they’re going to be on the streets.

She never had a good relationship with his family.

Also, we have never had a good relationship with his side of the family. We have been together 13 years, so this isn’t a new relationship. His mother has never really wanted anything to do with our daughter. That is, except for maybe three holidays a year that we go to her. Am I the jerk for telling them that I will no longer financially help?

Helping out your mother is noble, but not at the expense of your wife and child.

