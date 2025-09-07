Her In-Laws Got Close To The Child That’s The Result Of Her Husband’s Affair, And She’s Not Happy About It

Friends…

AITA. In-laws favor my husband’s affair child instead of our baby. “A couple of years ago my husband had an affair and got the woman pregnant. I was devastated, the thing that hurt me the most was that this woman was gorgeous, absolutely beautiful and it was so humiliating. We had been going through infertility issues and it took us so long to get pregnant, their child was born a couple months after ours.

I decided to stay purely for my daughter and my husband decided not to have a role in his daughter’s life. I had nothing to do with that and never told him he couldn’t see his kid. We found out that his affair partner had reached out to my in laws to tell them that they had a grandkid and that she wasn’t looking for trouble but would like her child to have two sets of grandparents. My in laws agreed to meet with her and had a meeting with her parents before they all established visits with the baby and started introducing the baby to the family.

I was so hurt, I get that she’s family but I was practically mortified that the entire world knew about my husband’s infidelity. My husband’s siblings became good friends with the affair partner’s sibling before they themselves accepted her because she was the mother to their new niece. My husband and I saw pictures of them together on my father in law’s Facebook and my husband wrote to them and asked why they were getting close to his affair partner when they had only visited us 4 times since our daughter was born. My father in law told my husband that they were being grandparents to their grandchild and called my husband a horrible father for not being in her life which I get.

A couple of days later my mother in law and father in law stopped talking to us and removed us from all socials, we still had contact with his siblings but they felt it was awkward having contact while their parents had cut us off. This continued for a year and during this time my husband ex affair partner got married, they were invited to the wedding and he took her in as his own.

I don’t want to go into the details but our daughter ended up passing away and we had to go through this entire legal process because nobody caught the disease in time despite there apparently being signs. Fast forward to now, my husband has had a “change of heart” and wants to be in his daughter’s life. I’m a little skeptical, because I honestly don’t think I can handle that. He has been expressing remorse over being a coward and abandoning his kid and affair partner which hurt a little but i understood completely.

He reached out to his mother tentatively and she replied with a “Don’t talk to me about this and don’t bother writing to me again after this, if you want to see your kid get a lawyer” in other words. I honestly don’t know how to deal with this. They refused to see our daughter even when my husband’s siblings told them she had passed away which still hurts. This entire thing hurts. I don’t know if I’m a jerk for not pushing my husband more to have a relationship with his daughter.”

