Her Little Brothers Love Watching Hello Kitty, So She Defended Them After Her Boyfriend Made An Insulting Comment

AITA for scolding my boyfriend for his remarks about my little brothers for watching Hello Kitty? I (21F) and my boyfriend (22M) have been together for around 3 years. I have 2 little brothers, both under the age of 6. They’re the most happy and energetic kids I’ve ever met. They love a lot of different shows and characters, but they especially love Hello Kitty and Spiderman. Only the Hello Kitty portion is relevant.

This woman was watching Hello Kitty with her two little brothers.

I was watching HK with them on the couch. I was babysitting them since my father got a new job and he works night shifts. I put on the episode they asked for, and we were all watching it, having a good time. I left them to bring their toothbrushes (they hate going to the bathroom to brush their teeth).

Her boyfriend implies that her brothers shouldn’t be watching that show.

My boyfriend asked if they really should be watching that. I was really, really confused and said it’s a kid’s show. He shook his head and clarified he meant HK. I asked why they shouldn’t be watching it. He told me that it wasn’t masculine and that they should be raised as men and not girls.

She got annoyed at him and told him to shut up.

I told him that there was nothing feminine or masculine about them, that they’re kids. He just rolled his eyes and said something along the lines of: “If you want them to grow up to be girly girls with no backbone as adults, then it’s on you. Be prepared for the coming out talk.” I told him to be quiet and that I didn’t even feel like talking to him anymore.

She told him to sleep on the couch instead.

I got them ready for bed, and about an hour later, they were both knocked out in deep sleep. I went to my room and got myself prepared to sleep, but I was deeply bothered by his statement. So when we were about to go to sleep, I told him to sleep on the couch. He told me to stop playing with him, and I told him I was serious.

She snapped and emphasized that it was her brothers he was insulting.

He didn’t look like he believed me. So I snapped at him and told him that it’s my siblings he’s talking about. I asked why he even cared when we were all enjoying ourselves. He told me he was sorry very abruptly, then closed the door and slept on the couch.

Her boyfriend continued to ignore her the next morning.

It’s the next day and he hasn’t spoken to me since. AITA? I feel like I really made him angry. He’s never gotten mad at me. And this is the longest period we’ve gone without speaking to one another.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

He is immature, says this one.

Here’s another valid point from this user.

This one shares short but sensible advice.

Finally, people are calling out the boyfriend.

Kids should be free to enjoy what makes them happy without judgment.

