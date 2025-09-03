Her Manager Would Always Deny Her Breaks, So This Woman Took One At The Perfect Time

Employees deserve a break from work, no matter how quick.

Manager kept “forgetting” my break I worked in a cafeteria on campus at my university. It was wonderful because I could take shifts around lectures and didn’t lose time traveling. The manager used to sit in her office on the phone or just disappear for long periods of time. I didn’t mind because I liked my other coworkers and she left us alone to do our thing.

This woman preferred to do the closing shift.

I always volunteered to do the closing shift. Because the owner let me take home all the leftover food. It basically kept me and my housemates alive. We were very grateful.

She often wouldn’t be given a break in between shifts.

The problem was, on a 5-hour or longer shift, you had to take a 30-minute break. I’d always ask when mine was but she’d always say later, we’re too busy. I’d usually end up just working the whole 5 hours. I didn’t mind until I realized she was only paying me for 4.5!

Her manager said it’s not her problem.

I asked her about it. She said if I didn’t take my breaks that wasn’t her problem. Cue malicious compliance. My next closing shift was 4.5 hours of opening hours and finished 30 minutes after closing. Everyone else went at 7 and I stayed back by myself to clean everything in 30 minutes.

So, she took her break as soon as the store closed.

It was a big job but I had it down pat. The entire shift I kept asking her if I could take my break and she kept saying no. So, at 7, I took my apron off and walked out. Saying I’ll be taking my break now since we were too busy before.

She let her manager do all the cleaning.

I sat in the cafeteria and watched her clean that entire place. It took her well over an hour. The next day she had a break schedule up!

When you bend the rules, don’t be surprised when your employees do too.

Why would they not?

