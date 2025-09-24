Her Mom Always Needs To Be The Center Of Attention, And Now Her Brother’s Wedding Has Rolled Around, This Day Is No Exception

Some people are blessed with loving parents, growing up knowing that they are safe, they are loved, and they are important.

But others? Not so much.

Too many children grow up competing for their parents’ love and attention, seeking it out when it is not readily given and sometimes feeling like they’re failing entirely.

And it’s never their fault.

Such was the case with the siblings in this story, burdened with a narcissistic mom for whom no one and nothing is good enough – except for her son, of course.

But now the son is getting married, everything is about to change.

Read on to find out how her behavior punched a hole in their dysfunctional family forever.

AITA for kicking my mom out of my brother’s wedding? My brother (23, male) and I (17, female) have always been super close. We went through the same things with our mom and dad, so we’ve always had each others backs. Me and him vowed when we were very young that we wouldn’t let our mom mess up any important life events for us, ever. And we’ve made good on that promise! So obviously, when I found out my brother was getting married to his long time girlfriend, (they’ve been dating since seventh grade, which is crazy) I had to make sure my mom did NOT ruin it.

A little context on my mother, she’s kinda a boy mom. She’s the type that thinks there will never be another girl good enough for her son except for herself. My brother has always hated this, and every time my brother has something life changing happen, our mom always tries to chalk it up to the fact that she’s “a great mother” or something like that. And every time I have a life changing event, she TRIES to make everything about my brother (he stops her though, so its all good).

Me and my brothers (now wife) have been friends since they started dating, so it was inevitable that she asked me to be one of her bridesmaids. Which meant I got to help her plan stuff. I took measures to have extra security there and to make sure my mother wouldn’t drink too much. My mom has always kind of hated my brothers girlfriend (now wife) because she thought that she wasn’t good enough. So, when my mom got the news that they were engaged, she freaked out. She started screaming at my brother “how could you do this?” and “she’ll never treat you like I do.”

Then, the day of the wedding happened. My mom had seemingly calmed down, we had her in a pretty dress, and all was well. She actually was very late (which was good, because we were afraid she was gonna ruin the vows), so she showed up during the reception. Sadly, she showed up in a white dress. Typical bad mom. (The dress was beautiful, though I loved the bride’s dress more.) All the guests stopped what they were doing and looked at her. The bride (we’ll call her Mia) was so angry, and I was too.

I immediately called security and had them escort her out. Because no, I wasn’t gonna let her ruin my brother’s wedding. Fast forward to the next day, she had posted all over Facebook about her “son’s controlling wife” and her “ungrateful traitor daughter.” My phone was blown up with text messages from relatives telling me I was in the wrong. They’ve also been texting and calling my brother’s and Mia’s phones.

Throughout all of this, I’ve told friends about it and they don’t think I’m in the wrong, but so many relatives are telling me I am. I do feel bad though because at the end of the day, she is my mother. AITA?

There is no question here that this mom needs to be the centre of attention, and will accept nothing less. And that’s not okay.

It sucks that this girl couldn’t just enjoy her brother’s wedding day, instead having to be on mom patrol.

Even more so that instead of being welcomed to the family, Mia is already being slandered all over the internet by her new mother in law.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

It sucks that the siblings’ mom couldn’t let one day not be about her, and instead insisted on all eyes being on her.

It’s no wonder that she was furious that she was removed, where the spotlight was no longer on her.

If she truly cared about her son like she makes out she does, she would never have tried to upstage him and his wife on their big day.

In truth, she’s only interested in herself.

