Her Mom Wore Perfume To Her House When She Specifically Asked Her Not To, So She Wouldn’t Let Her Hold Her Newborn Baby

Why can’t people follow simple directions?

Especially when there’s a newborn baby involved?!?!

But that’s what we’re dealing with here, folks…

Check out this woman’s story and see if you think she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for not allowing my mother to hold my newborn? “My youngest is 3.5 weeks old, and I haven’t allowed visitors until today when my mother came over (no real reason other than I’m a miserable ***** while healing from postpartum and it was for the safety of others, LOL).

What’s that smell?

Within a minute of her being in my house this morning, I was hit in the nose by the overpowering smell of perfume. Immediately I asked her if she put on perfume before she came over and she hit me with a “No!” “I guess my nose is lying to me then.” “WELL MAYBE IT’S ON MY CLOTHES, I DON’T KNOW.”

She was clear about this…

I proceeded to remind her that I specifically asked no perfume as after having my daughters, I’m extremely sensitive to smells (I don’t even use scented dish soap anymore. I don’t have skin reactions, I just get bad headaches) and told her unfortunately she cannot hold my daughter because her newborn skin breaks out horribly with scented things. I understand that it sucks for my mother as that was the whole reason she came over was to meet and hold my newborn, but I’m holding everyone, including family, firm on my boundaries this go around as I didn’t like how much of a pushover I was with my first. Keep in mind, I was never rude to her when I mentioned any of this, just firm but apologetic. Well, the whole visit she was incredibly cold towards me, only focused her attention to my eldest and basically acted as if my newborn and I didn’t exist. I personally don’t care if she acknowledged me, I’m used to her passive aggressive ways but to just plainly act like the newborn wasn’t here was a huge “what the ****?” moment. I never once told her she couldn’t interact with the baby, she just couldn’t hold her. I gave her multiple opportunities to engage with the baby (ie, asking her to sit beside me while I held/fed her, asked her to interact with her in the bassinet, etc).

This was petty behavior.

But she wouldn’t even acknowledge that I spoke. She even still hasn’t responded to my “did you get picked up?” or my “are you home” texts. Why she didn’t just go home, shower and change is because unfortunately she’s disabled and relies on pre-planned travel accommodations and was “stuck” at my house until her arranged pick-up time. I didn’t offer for her to use my shower because neither of mine are safe for her to use, as well as I don’t have a change of clothes here for her. Once again, I understand why she would be upset, but was I out of line to tell her “no” to the one thing she came here for even though I requested and warned multiple times before hand? She literally wore so much that every where she sat, or every room she was in still lingers in the smell even with airflow… and she left over an hour ago.”

It sounds like her mom has quite a few issues going on…

I wonder if they’ve talked yet.

