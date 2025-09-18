Her Mother Dismissed Her Feelings Toward A Creepy Instructor, So She Decided To Distance Herself From Mom Too

For many people, talking to their mother can bring them comfort.

AITA for the way I acted toward my mom after she called a creepy instructor “just quirky”? I (22F) have been working in healthcare for 6 years. Where I live, we have to renew our CPR certification every two years. Mine was expiring, so I signed up through the official website and went to the class. There were about 15 of us there.

The instructor was in his mid-40s and a little awkward. But as an autistic adult myself, I just saw it as harmless. The class went fine. He was knowledgeable and professional while teaching. At the end, I asked about CPR for COPD patients because of a recent code at work. He said he’d email me some articles, which I appreciated.

Later that night, I got a text from an unknown number. It was him. He had taken my number from the attendance sheet without asking. He introduced himself as “Peter” (fake name) from the CPR class. I didn’t respond at first, but he texted again asking how I was doing. I replied politely but briefly, making sure to mention my boyfriend several times.

The next morning, he sent “good morning” and later asked about my schooling. Which was something I had only mentioned once in class. He also asked where I graduated because he “wanted to become a nurse.” This man is an EMT. It’s not that I don’t believe an EMT couldn’t be a nurse. I just think he was trying to get more information about me and where I went to school. Because I told him I’m going back in the fall.

Then came flirty comments like calling me “smart” despite barely knowing me. What made me most uncomfortable was knowing he also had my home address from that attendance sheet. I ended up blocking him. I told my mom what happened, and I was expecting her concern. But instead, she said I should feel “flattered” and brushed it off as him being “quirky.”

She’s always had a weird way of excusing men’s behavior. Treating them like they’re somehow above women and that we should be pleasing to them. This isn’t the first time she’s dismissed me. Any time I bring her a problem, she tends to side with the other person and call me “dramatic.”

Since this happened, I’ve pulled back emotionally. I still talk to her, but my responses are short, and I don’t share personal details anymore. She’s noticed and keeps asking if I “hate” her. She even called me a “b****” for being cold when “he just liked you.”

But to me, this wasn’t flattery. It was a professional crossing boundaries and making me feel unsafe. My mom invalidating those feelings hurt more than the situation itself. AITA for distancing myself from her after she dismissed what happened?

Don’t let anyone, including your mom, invalidate your feelings.

