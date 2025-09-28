Her Neighbor Took Over The Shady Spot Under Their Tree After Cutting Theirs, So She Wants To Ask Him To Move

Sharing parking spaces can get ugly when two people want the same spot.

WIBTA: Confronting my Neighbors about Parking Under Our Tree? We live in an area that is prone to tornadoes, high winds, and a lot of rain. (This will be important later.) It’s also very hot and humid during the summer. About a month and a half ago, my next-door neighbors cut down the tree in their front yard, meaning there is no shade to park under in front of their home. Around this same time, their teenage child began parking underneath the tree directly in front of our home (I live with my brother, M29. I am F26). In the beginning, it wasn’t often, just here and there so it wasn’t nearly as annoying as it is now.

The last month or so, their car is parked there nearly 5 days a week, taking the only shade on the block. My brother and I both have cars, so one of us parks in the driveway and the other parks in the street, usually under the tree. The only time we don’t park under the tree, is when we have a severe weather alert, as we have lost branches almost every year since moving into the home. With the neighbor’s car under the tree, one of us is always forced to park directly behind them, which only leaves about a foot between the back of our car and the driveway. We have a narrow driveway with a fire hydrant on the opposite side. Having to park in the street that close to the driveway makes backing out of the driveway a lot more difficult than it already is.

On trash day, if their car is parked under the tree, there is nowhere to leave the bin that would allow the city workers to pick up the trash. If they tried, they could cause severe damage to one of our cars. I want to approach the family and let them know of these concerns. I understand that street parking is public, but I do feel as though parking directly in front of our home every day is inconsiderate. I also worry that if a branch falls in a storm and causes damage to their car, we would be liable. Backing out of the driveway and not being able to have trash picked up on garbage day without risking damage is also a concern. WIBTA?

