Her Overprotective Parents Expect Her And Her Fiancé To Live With Them After The Wedding, But She Has Been Secretly Saving Up To Move Out

Some parents just don’t know when it’s time to cut the cord.

If you were about to get married, would you consider living with your parents after the wedding, or would you save up to move into your own place?

This woman has endured her parents’ overprotectiveness all her life.

They expect her and her fiancé to live with them after they get married, but she has a different plan.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for hiding my plans to move out with my fiancé from my overly protective parents? I (23F) need some perspective on this situation. My parents are extremely protective and controlling. I’ve never been allowed in my youth to have friends over at my house. I was never allowed to go to friends’ houses without a parent present. They’ve always been like this, and it’s been really suffocating.

This woman and her fiancé have been saving up for a place of their own.

My fiancé (22M) and I have been saving up for a wedding and a place of our own, and we’ve been working towards this goal since 2020. We’ve been secretly putting away half of every paycheck into a separate account, and we’re finally close to reaching our goal.

Her parents don’t want her to move out.

The thing is, my parents don’t want me to move out after we get married. They think I should come back to their house after the honeymoon and live with them. They’ve always been like this. But it’s gotten worse since my brother (22M) is diagnosed with ASD.

They think she can’t stand on her own two feet, like her brother.

They seem to think that because he needs a lot of care, I must need the same level of care. That simply isn’t true. I have ADHD, but I’m perfectly capable of taking care of myself. My brother is low spectrum. He’s the type you need to help after they go to the bathroom. You groom them, bathe them, and they can never survive on their own.

They think she’ll struggle without their help.

I’ve tried talking to them about moving out. But they just don’t get it. They think I’m not ready for independence and that I’ll struggle without them. But the truth is, I’ve been working hard for years, and I’m more than capable of taking care of myself.

She has been proving how capable she is.

I’ve had the same home nursing job for 4 years, and I’ve worked multiple jobs at once during COVID while finishing school online. I worked 3 separate jobs, ran on 3 hours of sleep. All of that just to prove I wasn’t as dependent as my brother. If that’s not more than capable, i don’t know what they wish to see to pacify their anxiety.

They plan to move out after their wedding.

My fiancé and I have a plan, and we’re almost there. We’ve found a great opportunity for him to get a job that will allow us to afford a house comfortably. We want to start a family, have a nice wedding, and live our lives. We don’t want any interference from my parents.

She wants to enjoy her life, but she feels guilty.

I been engaged for 2 years and I want to enjoy my marriage. I want to take pleasure in my journey for motherhood and my life as an adult. But I have guilt and a little fear. Maybe I have tunnel vision on independence and I’m not seeing the big picture.

She doesn’t know if she’s being selfish.

So, AITA for hiding our plans from my parents? I feel like if I tell them, they’ll try to sabotage our plans or guilt trip me into staying. I just want to surprise them with the news when we’re ready to move out. Is that selfish of me?

It seems like she has a solid plan, and considering how her parents feel about her moving out, waiting to tell them is a good idea.

Let’s read the reactions of other users on Reddit to this story.

Live a guilt-free life knowing you’ve done nothing wrong.

