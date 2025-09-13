Her Partner Planned A Proposal Around A Once In A Lifetime Date And Time, So The Memory Soon Became As Special And Unique As Their Love

Love has a way of turning ordinary evenings into moments you’ll never forget.

One cozy night at home filled with laughter and warmth soon became the stage for a heartfelt proposal that would change everything for one happy couple.

Read on for this heartwarming story!

Last night my partner said things that made me cry Last night we were going about our regular programming of hanging on the couch, eating spanakopita, and watching some TV before bed.

But soon she noticed her partner was acting a little unusual.

I reached over to hold his hand, and it was incredibly clammy. I thought nothing of it really. Then he pauses the show, gets up, throws his hand out, and says, “Come on, it’s time.” Slightly confused, I get up and let him lead me.

He takes me to another spot and says to “take a seat.” I do, and then he kneels down in front of me and says:

But much to her surprise, something beautiful unfolded.

“On this night that will never happen again (22/02/2022) At this time that will happen again (22:22pm) Will you spend this life that will never happen again Sharing with me this love that will never happen again” He pulled out a ring and asked me to marry him.

She could hardly stand how happy she was in that moment.

In my choked up, tears streaming state, I said, “Yes!” We shared so many salty kisses. It was the most beautifully intimate and thoughtful proposal I could’ve ever asked for. Σε αγαπώ πολύ Π!

In that moment, time stood still and love took center stage.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter is a little too used to bad news!

What a pleasant surprise this story was.

It seems her partner had thought of every detail.

Some proposals don’t always go as planned.

Surrounded by love and happiness, the two stepped into a new chapter together.

Lovely tale.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.