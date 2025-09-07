Her Roommate Lied and Didn’t Pay Rent, So She Sent Her Mom A Letter And Told Her All About It

Ugh, I can’t stand liars!

But I do love stories about when liars get what’s coming to them in the end!

Check out this story from Reddit and see how this woman got even with a roommate who was a no-good, dirty liar!

Get started now!

Lying Roommate Revenge. “I had a roommate several years ago that stiffed me on rent for two months. We were pretty friendly and lived near her parents and would see them every few weeks. When I decided not to live with her anymore she told her parents SHE chose to move out because I had a revolving door of men in and out (completely untrue). She didn’t tell them she stiffed me on rent and utilities for two months.

Her niece ratted her out to me because this was a pattern apparently. She moved back home with her parents.

It was time to teach her a lesson…

I wrote her a letter calling her out on all of her lies and left it in her parent’s mailbox intentionally in an unsealed envelope because I knew her mom collected the mail and would snoop and open it and read the truth. Got a call from her mom apologizing for her daughter’s behavior. Said roommate got knocked up and to this day lives at home with her parents.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Going straight to her mom was a diabolical move!

But it definitely worked.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.