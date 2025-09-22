Her Sister Always Hijacks Big Events With Her Own Announcements, So She Decided Not To Invite Her Sister To Her Wedding

Planning a wedding can be a very exciting time, but it can also be really stressful when you’re trying to avoid family drama.

Would you ever consider not inviting one your close relatives to your wedding to prevent added stress on the big day? Is it worth ruining your relationship with a family member to ensure there isn’t any drama on the wedding day?

Those are the questions the bride to be in this story is asking herself. Let’s read all the details to find out why she doesn’t want to invite her sister to her wedding.

AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she always makes everything about herself? So I (29F) am getting married next fall. I’m super excited! And planning has been stressful, but fun. I LOVE hosting and party planning, so having a huge, well planned wedding means a lot to me. The issue is my sister (31F). For as long as I can remember, she’s had a really awful habit of hijacking big events.

Here are some examples.

For example, at my college graduation, she announced her engagement during the dinner (she dated the guy for two months and they broke up a week after my graduation). At my fiancé’s birthday last year, she revealed she was pregnant (she later miscarried, which was awful, but the timing of the announcement was still really inappropriate). The final straw was at my parents’ anniversary party, when she got really, really drunk and started laughing at my parents speech when the speech was clearly not at a laughing part. (her apology was half ***ed at best and definitely in that “popular girl” “opps sorry” way, if that makes sense). This is part of the problem, a lot of what she does is hard to explain. It’s all in the mannerisms and tone but I know what she’s doing. I feel it in my soul. I love her, but it’s become a pattern: every milestone turns into her stage.

She made a tough decision.

When it came to my wedding, I just couldn’t handle the idea of something I’ve waited for my whole life for being overshadowed. Especially since hosing and party planning means so much to me. My fiancé agrees. After a lot of guilt and back-and-forth, I decided not to invite her.

Her sister didn’t take the news well.

I told her privately, and she lost it. She called me selfish, said I was tearing the family apart, and that she’d “never forgive me.” Here’s the thing; I know she won’t. But I don’t know if I care. My parents are furious at me and say I’m being “vindictive” and “childish” but again, I don’t know if I care.

She feels bad but also feels happy with her decision.

I feel awful, but I also feel relieved? Like this is the only way to protect the day. A part of me knows I am being a jerk, but am I being too big of a jerk? Please give your opinions! I need to know if I’m being ridiculous.

I can understand why she’s worried her sister would try to hijack her big day, but is not inviting her sister going too far?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

There’s nothing wrong with setting boundaries.

Her sister still might try to crash the wedding.

Here’s a suggestion for how to respond to the parents.

Everyone thinks she should stick to this boundary.

Just because you’re siblings doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a wedding invitation.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.