Her Sister Is A Very Fast Walker, And That’s A Problem Because She’s Literally Leaving Her On The Streets In A Foreign Country

WIBTA if I called my sister irresponsible for leaving me behind in foreign country. Me (14M) and my sister (20F) went on a trip to South Korea recently, my sister could speak Korean (not fluently tho) while I couldn’t even read the letters. First trip my sister went on without a parental guardian bringing me with her, so we were the only 2 on the trip.

We came all the way from Belgium to Korea, this being the first time we ever came into Asia my sister was very stressed because of her needing to do everything from hotel check-ins to doing all the talking because she could talk Korean while I couldn’t. But after a few days her stress lessend. Now whenever we would go outside she would always and I mean ALWAYS walk way faster, leading to us being at least 5 meters apart even at night time and she would almost never look behind her to check if I was still there. Due to her also wearing headphones almost all the time she wouldn’t hear me if I called out to her. All those factors concerned me cause she could easily lose me, and being in Korea that would be the worst case to happen. Little child who doesn’t understand the language that is spoken there gets lost or worse, kidnapped.

So I told her to tone down her walking pace and she said ‘u should just walk faster’ and continues to walk way in front of me. And I walk at quite a normal pace she just walks really fast and we went through the city everyday, all day in temperatures of at least 30° celcius, walking at such a fast pace would be basically torture for me. If she did walk beside me she would slowly start picking up the pace again. So I tried holding her hand instead but that didn’t last long because there were many instances where we had to let go of holding hands. So this cycle of her walking very far from me, me asking her to slow down, her becoming mad for me being too slow continued until we returned from our trip. At a point I told her of me being a child that she should be more observant of me but she told me that I should just make sure that I’m close to her and nothing will happen and that it’s a very stressful trip for her and that’d add onto it. WIBTA if I called her irresponsible for this even if I could have just walked faster?

I wouldn’t normally say this, but anyone saying the 14 year old is in the wrong here is…just so worryingly incorrect.

It IS quite dangerous for a young woman to be isolated on the streets of a foreign country; not to mention frightening.

It’s NOT as simple as just walking faster. Ya ever noticed how people have, like, different body types? Longer legs? Different exercise regimens? Go keep up with your fastest friend for an hour and come back and tell us all how simple it is.

But most importantly, she’s showing a pretty callous disregard for her sister. She is the adult on this trip, and she is not mature enough to be taking on that role.

If I were in her position I’d be watching younger sis like a hawk. Grow up.

