Her Stepkids Found Out She’s Going To Leave A Lot Of Money To Her Two Biological Children, And They’re Feeling Slighted

I might be the evil stepmom but who is the AH here? “My husband and I, both late 40s, got married 6 months ago and have been going through the process of getting things changed over-my name, accounts, beneficiaries, etc. Second marriage for us both. We both have 2 adult children from our first marriages. We discussed finances prior to marriage and tried to look ahead at our plans and wishes. We’ve established individual life insurance policies for each of us, that I pay for, that our respective children will split 50% of, with the remaining spouse getting the other 50% to handle burial expenses. We both have pensions, savings, and ROTH accounts. I also have an investment account. The plan was we would leave the surviving spouse everything and our combined children could split what was left when we’re both gone, if that makes sense.

All was well until my husband felt compelled to tell them about the life insurance policies, as well as how we were going to set up our estate plan. Maybe they asked, I’m not sure. I was too frustrated to ask questions because my husband’s children didn’t like it, and became very upset, as they felt my children and I would be taking from them, mostly his house and its value as it’s paid off. So, I suggested we keep our finances separate, to keep the peace, without really explaining to them that there’s more to an inheritance than a house. But, it will stay in his name with them receiving it after his passing. I didn’t ask for lifetime rights because as of right now, when my husband is gone they can have the house and money and I want nothing else to do with them. Harsh maybe, but I’m hurt and irritated now.

This is why. I have a trust left to me by my uncle. He and my father worked together, owned and sold businesses, etc. He married once and lost her just several years into their marriage. He stayed single after that and just enjoyed what life had to offer. There is money there. A lot of money. His home and rental properties. I haven’t done anything with it because frankly I’m overwhelmed by it. It’s professionally managed and it does fine. I do pretty good financially and I just hadn’t been ready to think about it.

My father left my mother extremely comfortable, but she barely touches it. They’ve always been frugal and she refuses to indulge in much more than necessities. I will be her sole heir. There are finances in place if she needs in home or long term care later, so that’s not going to be an issue. My parents home is paid for and they also have rental properties, as well as two vacations homes, one at the beach and the other on a nearby lake. Because our estate plans have changed, at Easter I was discussing with my son that I wanted to keep the cottage at the beach because if or when I become a widow, that’s where I want to go. I also said that it might be time to start selling the other properties, and requested he help me find an appraiser and asked if he would go with me to the lawyer’s office. Now, my husband knows about the trust but I’m convinced he doesn’t care or doesn’t fully understand the concept, or what it means, but hearing our discussion, his kids apparently do.

Now they’re saying I purposely didn’t tell them about the trust and they based their opinion off incomplete information. The trust was never mentioned to them because our finances are not their business. I was more than willing to share and share alike as I hope I have many, many years with my husband, and felt like our children should be treated equally, as there would have been plenty to go around. Life changing money.

But they were resentful and greedy when they thought they’d be doing most of the sharing. I think it’s unreasonable to expect a different outcome just because they’re not longer getting what they thought was the lions share, and I told them so. I refuse to compromise. My husband agrees and still hasn’t asked me what the trust is worth, but he does agree it should be held and split between my two children when I’m gone. His kids are mad now and I’m the evil stepmom. AITA?”

