Her TV Is Acting Like Someone Else is Controlling It, And She’s Convinced Her XFinity Account Has Been Hacked

These days, you’d be hard pressed to find a TV that’s not a “Smart” TV, which is all well and good, until they get too smart, and too open to manipulation, both from the companies that control them, and ne’er-do-wells online.

Check out this enigmatic video from TikTok user @immabeme215:

“Look at this. Look at this. Y’all wrong. Y’all are being recorded. I’m making a police report today. Y’all are gonna get in trouble ultimately.”

“‘Sandy, you got the wrong TV.’ Oh, ‘TV, cheese and nets on.’ Oh it’s all good cause I’m recording.”

“Nobody has the remote. There’s not even any batteries in it. We only got one set of batteries for both TVs right now. The batteries are in my remote in the back.”

“So. Look, look, look, look, look. It says they’re recording. They’re recording us. They didn’t realize that we was gonna see all of what they was just saying right now. That’s what I do gotta say. They was communicating with each other. Definitely making a police report today for sure. I hope they get every single one of you *************.”

@immabeme215 Part 2 on proof my xfinity box was hacked. This situation was a living nightmare for my children and I. You can clearly see I’m talking and what I’m saying isn’t coming up on the TV but what the hackers are saying is. So it’s no way this is fake like xfinity tried to say. Sometimes I’d argue with the TV and say mean things back so I could get recordings of them talking. #xfinity #helpmeplease #foryoupage #fypシ ♬ original sound – immabeme215

Apparently this has happened elsewhere.

Are there ANY good options?

Also, what did THIS part mean?

Dang, I have it too…

Sadly, the police aren’t likely to do anything at all about this.

You’d be better off talking to a cyber security specialist.

They won’t find the perps either, but they’ll walk you through how to lock to ’em out.

