He’s An Adult Who Wants To Visit His Doctor Alone, But His Mom Won’t Take No For An Answer

by Liz Wiest

If “Things You Wouldn’t Want To See at a Doctor’s Office” was a Family Feud category, “Your Mother” would unequivocally make the top five.

What would you do if your Mom wouldn’t take “no” as an answer when you asked her not to attend your doctor’s visits as a full-grown adult?

One guy recently took to Reddit for advice on how to handle exactly this.

Here are the details.

AITAH for not letting my mom in the room during my doctor’s appointment?

Oh boy, this is gonna be good…

I(M19) told my mom(F39) no when she assumed she’d be joining me and my doctor during an appointment, and she is not happy.

Uh, weird? He’s an adult kid?

She asked why, I said because I like my privacy, and she did notttt like that response.

It’s a perfectly valid response! What is there not to like about it?

She said I should let her because she “hates sitting by strangers” and it makes her anxious.

AITA?

Definitely think this one still belongs in the AITA realm. Let’s see if Redditors agreed.

Very few had any empathy for the mother in the story whatsoever.

Screenshot 2025 08 01 at 8.13.23 PM Hes An Adult Who Wants To Visit His Doctor Alone, But His Mom Wont Take No For An Answer

Others had pretty hilarious comebacks prepared for the son.

Screenshot 2025 08 04 at 10.48.06 AM Hes An Adult Who Wants To Visit His Doctor Alone, But His Mom Wont Take No For An Answer

Some folks brought some tough love to the comment section.

Screenshot 2025 08 01 at 8.13.52 PM Hes An Adult Who Wants To Visit His Doctor Alone, But His Mom Wont Take No For An Answer

And some nurses even chimed in to give their expert perspective.

Screenshot 2025 08 01 at 8.14.52 PM Hes An Adult Who Wants To Visit His Doctor Alone, But His Mom Wont Take No For An Answer

If only an apple a day could keep your mother away…

