His Annoying Boss Wanted Them All To Wear Black Footwear To Work, So He Showed Up In Black Diving Flippers The Next Day

This guy shares how he found his way around his boss’s bizarre clothing requirement at their office.

You must wear black footwear! Ok, if you insist When I was younger, I worked in an office for a printing company, my boss was notorious for his strict adherence to company policies, particularly when it came to dress code.

One day he made an announcement that all employees must wear black footwear with no exceptions. This rule caught my attention, and I decided to have some fun at my boss’s expense because he really was an awful micromanaging boss, you could never do anything right. So the next day, I walked into the office wearing black flippers (you know, diving flippers) instead of traditional black shoes, which is clearly how black footwear is meant to have been interpreted!

As I made my way down the hallways, all my colleagues couldn’t help but burst into laughter. The sight of a professional employee strutting around in flippers was too amusing to resist. Word quickly spread, and soon everyone was giggling and peeking out of their cubicles to catch a glimpse of my act of defiance, or shall we say malicious compliance!

When the boss caught sight of my unconventional footwear, his face turned bright red with anger. He stormed over, veins pulsating on his forehead and everything, ready to shout. However, before he got chance to say anything, I pointed out that I was indeed following his policy of wearing black footwear. I think he was close to completely losing it because he stormed off into his office, grunting like a warthog.

Technically, I had complied with his instructions, and there was no explicit mention of traditional footwear in the policy. He couldn’t take any disciplinary action without seeming unfair. My colleagues found the situation even more hilarious at this point. I got many compliments for outsmarting our strict boss. From that day forward, my act of malicious compliance became legendary in the office.

It sparked a newfound sense of rebellion, with employees pushing the boundaries of the dress code in hilarious and imaginative ways. Some wore black sneakers with flashing LED lights, while others donned black high-heeled slippers. The office became a more vibrant and joyful place, with employees embracing their individuality while technically adhering to his directives.

The absurdity of the situation left him fuming but he didn’t want to look stupid by changing his policy again so quickly, it’s safe to say we didn’t see him in the main office much after that day. In the end, I hoped he learned an invaluable lesson about the importance of specifics and clarity, while also learning that people can have fun while working to create a better morale and improve the workplace, but a week later he was gone. He was replaced by a lovely lady that found this whole situation very funny and complimented us all on how good the morale was here.

