His Biological Mom Had Him Early And Referred To Him As Her Brother, But When He Encourages Her Younger Kids To Call Him Uncle She Gets Upset

He was raised by his maternal grandparents after his bio mom asked them to take him in and present herself as his sister.

Now she has two kids, and they naturally call him “uncle.” She keeps insisting he’s their brother, but he encourages them to stick with “uncle,” since that’s what makes the most sense in the family dynamic.

AITA for encouraging my bio mother’s kids to keep calling me uncle? I (19m) was raised by my maternal grandparents. My bio mother had me at 20 and she didn’t want to sacrifice her life to raise me so she asked her parents if they would do it and she could be my sister. And that’s always how she presented herself to me when we saw each other, as my sister. I knew she was my bio mother and she knew that I knew. But she didn’t want me to call her mom or look at her as a mom.

For the first 8 years of my life I saw her pretty frequently and then I started seeing her less and less because she moved away. She got married when I was maybe 12 and she has two kids with her husband now who are 6 and 4. They moved closer to us last year and I met her kids for the first time. They called me uncle and I was happy with that.

But then my bio mother wasn’t happy I was uncle and not brother. We fought about it 7 times since then and each time she’s like well you’re not their uncle you’re their brother and I told her I was more her brother than theirs and I wasn’t claiming her as a mom or parent so she’d have to get over herself. I said she was being weird because she was always clear on us not being mother/son but brother/sister and that naturally makes me their uncle.

Their dad encourages them to do what feels right while my bio mother tries to make them call me their brother. But I encourage them to keep saying uncle because that’s what makes the most sense and it’s not like they’re unaware of the fact I am technically their half brother. That is explained to them all the time by their parents. But uncle is what they say without any prompting and I’m just trying to make sure that doesn’t change much. My bio mother hates it while her husband supports me in doing it. AITA?

