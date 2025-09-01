His Boss Expected Him To Come In On Days Off Without Overtime, So He Told Them There’s No Way He’s Going To Work More Without Getting Paid More

Managers stop calling real quick when they have to pay for it.

What would you do if your boss asked you to work on your day off, promised to “switch your schedule,” and then expected you to believe it would all balance out?

Would you let them do what they needed to do?

Or would you make it clear that your time comes with a price tag?

In today’s story, one grocery store employee finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s what he did.

Don’t want pay overtime? Don’t call me in. This happened years ago. I was working for a grocery store as the lead of the frozen department, which meant it was usually just me with a part-timer to cover my nights off. One night, the delivery didn’t arrive until after my shift was over. I got a call asking if I was planning to come in to finish it. I had already worked overnight, I needed sleep and had other plans, so I told them I couldn’t. It’s important to note that company policy does not allow changing a schedule unless both the employee and the manager agree to it.

He set them straight right from the get-go.

I was called into the office on my next shift and told I needed to be more available as a department lead. OK, no problem. So I oblige the next time they call me to come in on my night off. Upon arriving, the manager assured me that they’d get me another night off that week. I looked at him and said, “No, you won’t.” If I’m going to be expected to come in on my days off, then I’m going to get paid overtime. He couldn’t change my schedule without my approval, so they were stuck. For the rest of my time there, I never got another call to come in on my day off.

Nice! There’s nothing like seeing someone stand up for themselves.

Let’s see if the fine folks over at Reddit can relate to this situation.

