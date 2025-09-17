His Daughter And Her Friend Were Baffled To See Ads Play During their Movie, Dubbing It “Vacation TV”

I have a general rule for myself which is that whatever streaming service I’m using at any given time, be it Netflix, or Hulu, or even YouTube – if I can’t afford to pay for the ad-free version, then it’s not worth having.

That’s something that is becoming the norm for a lot of people, but what I hadn’t really stopped to consider was that there are a lot of kids who’ve never known anything else.

Check out this video from TikTok user @cole.and.shannon:

“So, look, the girls wanted to watch a movie. You could watch it for free, but with ads. They’re like, ‘um, what is this? Like, can you skip it?’ And I’m like, ‘no, is ad it’s only, like, 60 seconds. You have to watch it. Commercial.'”

“Both girls look at each other, and then Erin looks up at me and says, like, ‘like, vacation TV?’ I was like, ‘what do you mean?’ And I start thinking about it. Our kids have no idea what a real commercial is. They have no clue. And then as soon as she said that, her friend goes, ‘yeah, that!’ They have no idea what a commercial is.”

“Literally, like, it just hit me. It’s like, how many kids out there do that, like, or think that? And you know what she said after? She was like, ‘yeah, and you can’t pause it, rewind it or anything.’ That is one of those moments that hit harder than anything.”

“Like, vacation, because we go to these hotels that don’t have these, and they just have basic cable. What is that? These kids got it made.”

Probably better for their health overall…

I mean, it’s accurate?

The terminology is changing too.

We’re in a weird spot where this kind of experience is antiquated, but also still very much around.

To be honest, I’m in my 30’s, and “vacation TV” seems right to me as well.

A hotel room is pretty much the only time I’m going to be watching traditional, ad-driven networks.

And even then, not for long.

