His Ex-Roommate Acted Like A Total Creep, So He Ran Up His Internet Bill For Months

Bad roommate, many years ago. “Had a bad roommate who didn’t pay on time so eventually I gave him a 2 month warning. He threatened me, it got ugly, but he did leave. Because he is a loser he burned all his connections and I’m assuming had no one to help him move.

Everything he couldn’t take he smashed so I couldn’t use it/sell it. Kitchen table, chairs, ceiling fan, brooms mops. He had a huge record collection he poured nasty bong water on to ruin cardboard sleeves. Very classy guy. In his fury he left his modem. I work in IT and quickly became aware that when you owe money to the ISP you cannot cancel your account.

Few days later he texts me asking if he left the modem. I told him I had no idea where the modem was, maybe he destroyed it while he was having a rampage. (He also bent the frame of my expensive mountain bike). We were not on an unlimited data plan, so my plan was so open my laptop every day and open a high definition 4K video of a fireplace video then just close my laptop and let the video run all day…. I think I got about 5 months of free Internet. It was kinda our running joke every night after work wondering if it was going to be the day he finally shut down the account. I’m curious how many GB he had to pay for a closed laptop streaming HD content all day. After this ordeal was over and my free Internet was expired I returned the modem to his parents’ address. I also handed over the 12 collections letters to my address.”

