His Friend Fired Him After He Helped Him Run His Business, So He Wants To Drop Out Of Being A Groomsman At His Wedding

AITA for cancelling on my friends wedding after he derailed my career and caused me financial hardship? “Mark and I have been friends since we were kids, we’ve been in the same industry, working similar roles for 25 years. He started a contracting business in 2016. Four years ago I brought him in as a vendor at the Fortune 500 where I was working. Mark’s business grew rapidly (5x employees and 10x revenue in a short time) due to this. He’d often asked me to come work with him, and in 2023, he was overwhelmed and needed help, he convinced me to be his partner.

The role was Director of Operations, I’d run things; he’d grow the business. My compensation included earning equity in the business. I left my secure job of 5 years, with stock options, 401k match, etc., based on this offer. I emphasized my need for stability, knowing replacing the job that I left behind would take a long time and a lot of effort.

For two years, I worked 60+ hr weeks, traveled extensively, while Mark did nothing to grow the business. He was hard to reach, and often missed meetings. His leadership was a complete disappointment. When I saw he wasn’t holding up his end, I tried to secure new customers and projects, but he rejected every opportunity. This year he’s refused to take on new projects with existing customers to the point that we’ve lost all of our employees. Last Friday, he called saying he had decided to completely shut down the business.

My email access was cut off, and Monday I was offered 2 weeks severance and nothing for my earned share of the company. The letter states that my role has been eliminated due to “downsizing and streamlining.” I now think the promise of ownership was all a lie to convince me to run his business. His lies and actions have derailed my career and put me in a position of financial hardship. He won’t answer my questions in text or email and insists that I call him, but I want a paper trail. I was in Mark’s first wedding and am a groomsman in his second wedding this July. I cancelled the “bachelor party” fishing trip. AITA? WIBTA if I also drop out of the wedding? I’m too hurt by his betrayal to stand with him and pretend this is okay.”

