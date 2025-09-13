His Girlfriend Began A Smear Campaign Against Him, So He Reported Her To An Advisor

Fewer things feel as high-stakes when you’re in them as high school and college extracurricular activities.

They can take over your entire life if you’re not careful, especially your relationships.

What would you do if you and your significant other had the same goal within the interest you both shared?

One guy recently took to Reddit to seek guidance on his hyper-ambitious girlfriend.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for reporting my girlfriend to a club advisor

I (19M, sophomore) and my girlfriend (19F, freshman) are both chemistry majors and active in our university’s chemistry club. We both applied for the club president position. While we were both strong candidates, I had technically completed the entire chemistry degree by my second year, so I was more qualified on paper.

Oh, the trials and tribulations of young love…

Two weeks before the announcement, she told me excitedly that the current president who is also her friend had said she would get the role. I was disappointed but still happy for her. A few days later, while drunk together, I saw a single message where she told her friend not to give me the position. She apologized, said she regretted it, and I let it go.

Sounds super awkward, but maybe it’s a forgivable offense?

Now it’s summer, and we exchanged phones to build trust. I revisited that message and found a whole conversation where she called me misogynistic, arrogant, and said I’d “rub it in her face” if she worked under me. This wasn’t just one bad text, it was a full smear.

Yikes. Seems like the girlfriend has some pent-up resentment she should have expressed a long time ago.

I confronted her again. She apologized and said it wasn’t true, and she wanted to make it right. This time, I suggested emailing our club advisor privately to discuss a fair selection process. She refused and said that while what she did was morally wrong, it wasn’t against the club constitution.

Doesn’t sound like this is the right time for semantics…

Technically, she can be removed by the constitution, but only by a club vote or if I go to the advisor privately. I love my girlfriend more that some club position so I don’t want to publicly ruin her reputation, so I’m choosing the private route—but she still doesn’t want me to do it. AITA for going forward with it anyway?

Wow. Would hate to be the moderator in charge of putting out this chemical fire. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Overall, the general feeling seemed to be…bafflement.

Specifically, issues regarding the foundation of the couple’s relationship.

The vast majority agreed that these two should not be together.

The original poster was repeatedly encouraged to leave the relationship, which probably does sound for the best.

Some took a more level-headed approach.

Seems like love is the least important extracurricular activity in their eyes.

Yikes.

