Actress Girlfriend Looks Down On Comedy, But He Thinks She Should Pursue It As A Career

Acting is a difficult career to pursue, but if someone truly loves it and is really talented, it could really pay off and be rewarding.

If you were dating someone who was only willing to act in dramatic roles, would you support that, or would you encourage them to branch out and try comedy?

In today’s story, this man’s girlfriend looks down on comedy, but he thinks she should pursue it. Is he wrong for being honest with her about how he feels?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my girlfriend to pursue her comedic skills more? My (26M) girlfriend (24F) is a professional stage actress. She is excellent, and an absolute chameleon. However, she looks down and is snobbish about comedy, thinking that it’s lesser and beneath her.

But she was offered a comedic role.

Recently, she got an offer for a comedic part (Cecily in The Importance of Being Earnest), which paid her a lot. She didn’t want to take it initially, but I convinced her to. We would’ve been an absolute fool to let that beast of an offer go out of our hands.

It turns out, she’s a natural at comedy.

She KILLED the role. I never knew she had this in her. Her comedic chops and timing are absolutely on point and excellent. The whole audience was laughing like madmen throughout.

He wanted to tell her how well she did.

After the show ended, I went and praised her. And she told me to stop it, and that she finds it an insult to her career that she did this role, even if for the money. I told her that her comedic chops are genuinely great, and she can progress much further and make a much bigger name for herself in comedy than in drama. She’s not speaking to me now. AITA?

Limiting herself to dramatic roles is truly limiting herself. If she’s a natural comedian, she really needs to get off her high horse and embrace it. Not everyone has natural comedic timing.

