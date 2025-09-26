His Girlfriend Is Sending Her Kids To Live With Their Grandma So She Can Spend More Time With Him, And That Doesn’t Sit Well With at All

Imagine dating while also parenting. If you had the option of getting out of some of your parenting duties to spend more time with your new partner, would you?

Today we’ve got a story of two people who seem to be moving at pretty different speeds in a relationship.

And are maybe about to crash?

One thinks choosing dating over parenting is a good idea, and the other doesn’t.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for judging my GF for dumping her 2 kids on their grandmother so she could come spend more time with me? I 35M have been dating a 37F since early Spring. I didn’t really know if it would go anywhere because I travel a lot for work and pleasure so being in a traditional relationship isn’t something that works well for me at this time. She’s an esthetician and can work around my schedule which is nice. We have good chemistry but haven’t really defined what we are.

But then a very serious element dropped.

Very recently she told me that for the upcoming school year her son and daughter (grades 6 and 8) would be living with their grandmother so she could spend some more time with me at my place without worrying about her kids being safe.

On one hand I’m like wow that’s sweet that she really wants to spend more time with me but on the other hand I got this really weird feeling in my stomach thinking how could I be with a person who so casually pawns off mom duties so she can spend more time with a bf of less than 6 months? I feel like I’ve been looking down upon her recently because of this. I feel bad doing so but can’t help it.

Is he wrong for judging her for her parenting decision, or is this a red flag?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of it.

There could be more to the story, or there could be a red flag.

Many found this suspicious.

Others put it to a crude science.

And ultimately said “you’re assessing this just fine.”

Sending your own young kids away is an extremely serious thing.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.