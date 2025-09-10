His Girlfriend’s Friend Wants To Use Their Kitchen, But He’s Not Into The Idea

What kind of a person asks to use someone else’s kitchen…

AITA for saying no to my girlfriend’s friend who wanted to use our kitchen? “My girlfriend and I live together in our apartment. Recently, one of her friends—who I’m not particularly close with—asked if she could come over just to use our kitchen. She lives in a dorm but says the kitchen there is too dirty to cook in. That already felt strange to me, because I barely know her, and it’s not like it’s an emergency. But what made it even weirder is that my girlfriend told me we should feel honored that her friend asked us instead of someone else.

That rubbed me the wrong way—it felt kind of entitled, like we’re supposed to say yes out of flattery? Also, this isn’t a situation where the friend is in trouble or starving—she has a meal plan and can eat at the dining halls. It’s not like she doesn’t have options. She just suddenly wanted to cook something and decided her dorm kitchen was too gross. My guess is she remembered our place being clean because we hosted her (and others) a few times for dinner. But here’s the thing: this wasn’t a social request at all. It wasn’t like, “Hey, want to cook together sometime?” or “Could we hang out and cook?”

It was literally just “Can I use your kitchen to cook my own food.” That’s it. No invitation to connect or spend time together—just a one-way request to use our space. Another important detail: I’m the one who uses the kitchen 99% of the time. I do almost all the cooking and the dishes, so it feels like my personal space in the house. It’s not just a shared utility room to me—it’s where I do something I actually enjoy and take care of both of us. So letting someone else use it, especially someone I don’t know well, isn’t something I’m automatically cool with. For what it’s worth, I’m not against helping out her friends. Over the summer, one of her other friends—who I really like and would love to be closer to—stayed with us for a week because she didn’t have a place to stay temporarily. We both agreed to it, and of course she had full use of the kitchen and everything else. It felt mutual and respectful. But this current situation doesn’t feel the same. It was just a request out of nowhere, with no real context or urgency, and it caught me off guard. Also, I’ve had a negative experience before with one of her other friends, who turned out not to be supportive of our relationship. So I know I might be a little guarded now.

When I reacted like, “What? That’s weird,” my girlfriend told me I was overreacting and being rude about her friend. Is this kind of request normal and I’m just being too sensitive?”

