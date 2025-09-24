His Loud Neighbor Made His Life Miserable, So After She Moved Out He Stole Her Mail And Threw Away A Huge Cash Prize That She Had Won

When neighbors get annoying, it is only fair to get a little petty!

This guy shares how his horribly loud neighbor made his life miserable and what he did after the neighbor moved out!

Check out the full story!

Failure To Forward A Letter This took place quite a long time ago. Last century in fact. My girlfriend and I used to live in an old listed building that had been converted into flats. We had a one bedroom flat in the old servants quarters in the attic.

This is where it gets tricky!

It was actually a very nice flat in a good area at a good rate. The biggest drawback with it was that our bedroom was directly above the lounge of the flat below. The woman who rented that flat fancied herself as some sort of bohemian thespian. She worked at the local theatre mainly as a volunteer in the ticket office, but did occasionally get minor background/chorus type parts. The problem was that she used to like to bring friends round after the show for drinks and music etc. They’d usually get back from the theatre around 11pm and then party until the small hours.

That’s INSANE!

We were less than amused by this as we both had office jobs. I had to be sitting at my desk by 8:30 am every morning. We complained to her about the noise numerous times, and after each complaint things would improve for a while before reverting back. Complain again, rinse and repeat. As a result of this our relationship with the woman downstairs was strained to say the least, but did remain civil.

UH OH…

This went on for a couple of years until eventually we discovered that she was moving out to take up a job teaching English as a foreign language in Poland of all places. She never informed us directly for obvious reasons, and certainly didn’t provide us with a forwarding address. Now, the flats in the building had a communal letter box and it was an unwritten rule that whoever got to the mail first picked it up and put it on a large shelf, under which was the cupboard housing all the individual gas and electric meters.

He found something…

People then rifled through the new mail pile and grabbed their own post. Any junk mail and mail for previous tenants got thrown to the back of the shelf to be dealt with by the landlord I assume. It used to build up into a sizable pile over a couple of months before it mysteriously disappeared, and given our landlord, I can’t imagine he sorted though it at all. I imagine it all got binned. After the woman in the flat below had left there was the usual trickle of old mail of which most looked like junk.

Things got intense!

However, I noticed that one particular piece of junk mail from one sender kept reappearing with stuff like “You are definitely a winner!” written on it. I dismissed them as the usual junk and didn’t bother. Eventually a much thinner letter arrived obviously from the same people and it looked a bit more formal than the previous ones having “Important. Please Read” (or something similar. It was a long time ago) written on the front.

He was onto something about it…

I decided to be a bit naughty and open the letter to see what it was about. The letter said that the company had tried to contact this woman several times and that she should get in touch with them as soon as she could because she had won a prize of at least £20,000. If it wasn’t claimed within 30 days the prize would be redrawn and allocated to another winner.

Cherry on top!

I didn’t know the woman’s forwarding address and, after all the lost sleep due to her parties, was in no mind to put any effort into finding it out. So I put the letter back in the envelope and tossed it on the discard pile face down.

YIKES! That sounds like an annoying neighbor!

Why did no one complain about her being so loud?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks that mail was probably not even important.

This user thinks it would have made sense if this guy had won the cash prize!

This user thinks this guy broke a law here!

Sometimes you’ve gotta go the extra mile.

If people really deserve it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.