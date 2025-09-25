His Mom Accepted A Wedding Invitation On His Behalf Without Asking Him First, So He Plans Not To Show Up On The Day Of The Event

Some people just do not enjoy weddings, especially if there’s family drama.

If your parents accepted a wedding invitation on your behalf but you didn’t want to go to the wedding, would you go anyway?

This man and his parents were invited by his cousin to her wedding.

His mom RSVP’d for him without asking him, and he really doesn’t want to go.

WIBTA for not showing up to my cousins wedding after my mother accepted an invite on my behalf without asking? My mother told me (19M) that my cousin is getting married. It will be sometime next month, I think, so we’re going to the wedding.

This man does not want to go to his cousin’s wedding.

I don’t want to go. But she already accepted the invite, and she said it was too late to say I wasn’t going. So I will have to go.

He is not on good terms with his parents.

My parents kicked me out, and I’m not on the best terms with them, in general. So I don’t want to go to a wedding with them, and pretending everything is cool doesn’t sound that fun.

His parents still support him.

But they also support me financially in every way. They kicked me out, but I live with my aunt and uncle, so I’m not homeless or anything.

So he’s planning on being a no-show on the day of the wedding.

I really don’t want to go to this wedding for multiple reasons, and if I was given the choice, I would have declined the invite. But no, my mother thinks she can make decisions on my behalf without asking. Should I just not show up? WIBTA?

He’s an adult, and his parents kicked him out. I’m not sure why they think they can RSVP on his behalf.

Accepting a wedding invite is not morally binding.

