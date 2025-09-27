His Parents Agreed To Babysit Their Grandchild, But Then They Changed Their Minds And Decided To Watch His Sister’s Dogs Instead

Parents aren’t supposed to have favorite kids, but even if they TRULY don’t, different functional family dynamics can develop over the years that amount to the same thing.

Take this story for example.

There are two siblings, a brother and sister who are all grown up, and the brother is convinced the sister is the golden child.

After reading this story you’ll probably agree. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for telling my parents they’ve shown favoritism, and now being essentially disowned after the birth of my second child? My wife and I just had our second child. Leading up to the birth, we had asked my parents to come support us a couple weeks after the due date because our older daughter is starting kindergarten, which we knew would be a major transition for her. My mom had been in communication with my wife earlier in the year about when they’d be most needed. It was clear their presence that week would mean a lot.

All seemed aligned, until they suddenly remembered something.

Then in June, my mom casually dropped that they had forgotten they already committed to watching my sister’s dogs while she and her husband took a vacation and they couldn’t change it. I got upset and said I felt blindsided. It kicked off a months-long back-and-forth where I tried to explain that this felt like another instance of my sister being prioritized, something I’ve felt for most of my life, even if it was never explicitly acknowledged.

His dad admitted his sister was favored.

I tried again just recently to explain why this was painful and that it felt like I was being told, again, that I was less important. Dad acknowledged that my sister and I were treated differently, but brushed it off as, “well, she was a girl and you were a boy” adding that I’d learn this as well (implying it was normal for different treatment to reflect gender). As if that justified everything. My father eventually exploded in anger during the call and hung up on me, as I tried to explain a few other circumstances that occurred and how it made me feel. Also pointed out that if things were reversed I would have received a “heck no” and knowledge of that alone would preclude me from even requesting they watch my dogs in lieu of being there for the birth of my siblings child.

Now they’re conflicted.

Now I have no idea what to do. I feel like unless I completely accept their version of events, that they’ve always treated us equally, that this was just a scheduling issue, then I’m effectively out of the family. So… AITA for not just letting it go, especially now that they’re older and time with them is limited?

It is wrong for him to be upset about this scheduling conflict, or are the parents wrong to prioritize dogs over their grandchild?

Check out what the comments had to say on Reddit:

This person would go no contact.

The huge consensus was basically “let them go.”

It’s a heartbreaking effort trying to explain the hurt to someone who doesn’t want to hear it.

Many had experiences like this.

If you choose a dog over a grandchild…well, you’re choosing a dog over a grandchild.

