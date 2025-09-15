His Parents Ditched His Wedding, So His Best Man Made A Roast Video Of Them And Caused An Uproar

It’s bad enough for parents to pick a favorite child, it’s a whole other ball game for them to be obvious about it.

What would you do if after a lifetime of being treated like the red-headed stepchild, your parents skipped your wedding day?

And what would you do if they DIDN’T take well to being called out?

One guy took to Reddit for advice on exactly this.

Here are the details.

AITA for not taking down my video that was a gift from my best man. I have a sister that’s 6 years older than me. My parents for years have cancelled on me last min because of my sister. I have a basketball game. Oops sorry, sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating. Oops sorry sister had a bad day at work. They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her meltdowns.

Sounds like some family therapy may be in order here.

I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents how I am worried my sister will ruin another special moment in my life. My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.

Hopefully someone can untie the knot in my stomach.

The day of my wedding. I received a voicemail from my mom saying they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick and she was upset. I was hurt, my best man, however, is a jokester. He took my phone, then went to my fiancé and asked if he could post a video of our wedding as a gift? On social media. She loved his idea.

Seems like they were cooking up something good.

I had no idea about it until I came home. Our honeymoon was at a lake side cabin. No cell service. The post caption was: “My best friend. He is an amazing person even if his parents NEVER showed up for him”. Video was still pictures of us next to her parents, me on the dance floor, cutting the cake. Where you would normally see both parents in wedding pictures. The sound behind the video was my moms voicemail explaining how they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick.

A scathing cinematic masterpiece.

I came home a week later to hundreds of messages. Family members from both sides insisting I take it down. I was told my sister hasn’t stopped crying. My mom is refusing to leave the house. I maybe am the A here..

Eh, doesn’t sound like it.

I didn’t take it down when I got my messages. I didn’t call my family back right away. I waited until my vacation time was over at work and enjoyed my time with my Wife. In our new home. Before I contacted anyone.

The parents didn’t wait to make the decision to not attend!

My dad told me to take down the video. It was “just a bad night for them”. That they will make it up to me and my wife for not coming. My reply was exactly how do you plan to “make up” my wedding? It’s a once in a life time thing. You choose to ignore my feeling on the whole matter. Then he just repeated he will make it up to me. I told him I would take down the video only when he made up missing my wedding.

Good for him for standing up for himself!

Flustered, we both hung up the phone before we both said things we shouldn’t have. Am I the A here? I could have just taken down the video.

Doesn’t seem like it was that cut and dry. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The results were unanimously in favor of the original poster.



Some even started swooning over the best man.



Others were amused by the subversion of norms.



Many served reminders of the parents' lies.



And encouraged him to stand his ground.



This gift was better than anything they could have put on a registry.

What a guy.

